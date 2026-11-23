AILET 2027 Exam: National Law University Delhi will release the AILET 2027 admit card soon. As per the official website of NLU Delhi, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, AILET 2027 admit card date is November 30, 2026. But the authority may release AILET admit card 2027 before the said date. Last year, the authority had released the AILET admit card before the said date, i.e. November 26. The National Law University Delhi has ended AILET 2027 registration process.

Candidates who wish to pursue their education at National Law University Delhi have to take the AILET exam. Students will require AILET admit card to take the exam. Important information related to exam day instructions and exam center address will be printed on the AILET admit card 2027. AILET admit card download link will be provided on the official website only. AILET 2027 will be held on December 13, 2026, between 2 PM to 4 PM.

AILET Admit Card 2027: Overview

The National Law University Delhi has provided all important dates up to AILET 2027 exam. Candidates can check AILET admit card 2027 dates and other important schedules below.

Event Key Dates Registration Period Aug 7, 2026 to November 13, 2026 AILET 2027 Admit Card Nov 30, 2026 (can be released earlier) AILET 2027 Exam Date Dec 13, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Dec 14, 2025 (Expected) Final Answer Key Dec 18, 2026 (Expected) AILET 2027 Result Dec 18, 2026 (Expected)

The AILET PG admit card release date is the same as the UG exam. The AILET exam has three sections. These are English, Current Affairs, and Logical Reasoning. Time management becomes very important to score good marks in this law entrance exam.

AILET Admit Card 2027: Steps To Download

Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps.