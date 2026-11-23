MP Police Constable Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has postponed the MP Police Constable (Aarakshak-GD) Recruitment Test 2026. This postponement will impact lakhs of candidates preparing for the Police Constable exam, which was originally scheduled to begin on November 19, 2026.

The MPESB said the shift is to avoid clashes with other police department exams, keeping candidates' interests in mind. The exam dates and new admit cards will be announced on the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates are advised not to rely on rumors and to rely only on official notifications. Candidates are advised that they can also read the official MPESB notice regarding the postponement of MP Police Constable 2026 exam dates.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan NMMS 2026-27: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Application Process And Scholarship Details MP Police Constable Exam 2026 Postponed: Overview The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has put the Police Constable (Aarakshak-GD) exam on hold for the time being. Candidates should keep checking the official website for the revised schedule and the admit card release date.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal Post Name Police Constable (Aarakshak - GD) Exam Status Postponed Original Exam Start Date November 19, 2026 Reason Clash with another Police Department exam New Exam Date To be announced Admit Card Date To be announced after the new schedule Official Website esb.mp.gov.in Login Details Needed Application Number and Date of Birth MP Police Constable Exam 2026: When Will New Exam Dates Be Declared? MPESB has also made it clear that the new exam dates of MP Police Constable Exam 2026 will be announced shortly. It is hereby advised that students should refrain from believing any rumors and announcements on social media and wait for the official announcement from MPESB’s website. The admit card announcement date will be announced shortly thereafter.