NCERT Textbook Update: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has assured strict action against printers responsible for poor-quality printing in its textbooks. There have been complaints of blurry text, small fonts, and poor legibility in Class 10 textbooks. The council said it has taken note of the concerns and is investigating the matter on priority.

This response came after lawyer Vineet Jindal raised concerns about the quality of his son's Class 10 NCERT textbook on the social media platform X.

My son is in Class X, and after going through his NCERT textbook, I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably. NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among schoolchildren. Education should empower young minds, not compromise their health. I urge @JoshiPralhad @EduMinOfIndia and @ncert to take immediate cognisance of this issue, review the printing standards and ensure that students receive clear, readable and student-friendly textbooks. — Adv.Vineet Jindal Office (@VineetJindal_) November 22, 2026

Advocate Flags Blurred Text, Health Risks

The author in his post explained that the content of the book was so small, hazy, and poorly printed that it would be difficult for the students to read. The author has also stated that the effect of continuous reading from such a print may cause health issues like eye problems and headaches among students.

He advised the concerned authorities to revise the printing policy so that the books should be readable and convenient for the students.