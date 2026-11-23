UP Super TET 2026 Exam City Slip OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the exam city slip for the UP Super TET 2026 exam. This exam is being conducted for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment, scheduled for December 3rd and 4th. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can check their exam city by visiting the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

This information provides candidates with information about the district in which their exam center is located. However, admit cards for the exam have not yet been released.

UP Super TET 2026 Exam City Slip Out: Step To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: upessc.up.gob.in

Step 2: Open the latest announcements or examination section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Assistant Teacher Selection Examination 2026 city intimation slip under Advertisement No. 05/2026.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as registration number or OTR details, along with the other credentials requested on the portal.

Step 5: Submit the information to view the allotted examination district.

Step 6: Download and save the city intimation slip for reference.

UP Super TET 2026 City Slip: Direct Link Here

UP Super TET 2026: Exam Pattern And Vacancies

This recruitment test is being organized to appoint 12,405 assistant teachers in two groups: 11,508 assistant teachers for the basic education department in urban primary schools and 897 assistant teachers for the secondary education department in aided primary schools.