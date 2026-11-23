Question Paper Pattern Changed for Class 10th and 12th Exams of MP State Board 2026-27. The internal choices for the two-mark, very short-answer-type questions have been scrapped off. This implies that there is no choice left for the candidates if he or she is not able to attempt the question.

About 52,000 students from Gwalior will appear for their examination, which will commence on February 17th onwards. Three-mark and four-mark questions still have internal options. This means that the candidate will have to study the entire syllabus thoroughly. ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 24): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here MP Board Exams 2026: Options remain for 3- and 4-mark questions The board has not removed options from every question. Internal choice continues for three-mark short-answer and four-mark long-answer questions, so students can still choose according to their preparation. In NSQF (skill-based) subjects, internal choice is also available in five-mark long-answer and seven-mark essay questions.

New MP Board Pattern: Full syllabus now essential With choice gone from two-mark questions, skipping any chapter or topic can prove risky. Students will have to answer short, factual questions from across the syllabus, and regular practice is needed to keep both speed and accuracy.

MP Board Exams 2027: Waiting for the blueprint and sample papers Students across the state are waiting for the new blueprint and model sample papers. The blueprint will clarify subject-wise mark distribution and paper structure, while the sample papers will let students practise in the new format.

ALSO READ: UP Super TET 2026 City Slip: UPESSC Releases City Intimation Details At upessc.up.gov.in; Check District-Wise Center Location MP Board Exams 2027: Preparation tips Study the entire syllabus: Don't skip any chapter, and revise the key points of every subject. Practise short questions: Write accurate answers to two-mark questions every day. Manage time with sample papers: Solve papers within the time limit instead of relying only on guessed questions.