SSC CHSL 2026 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to issue the SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 today, 23rd November 2026, on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Earlier, the city slip release date was fixed as November 22, 2026. The city slip link for the exam will become active shortly for candidates who have applied for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2026. The Tier 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 31, 2026, in different examination centers throughout India.

ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2026: NTA Likely To Release City Intimation Slip Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here SSC CHSL City Slip 2026: Key Highlights Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SSC CHSL City intimation slip 2026, which is expected to be released today:- Particulars Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Covered LDC, JSA, DEO, and DEO Grade ‘A’ Total Number of Vacancies 2536 (Tentative) City Slip Release Date Expected Today (November 23, 2026) Tier 1 Admit Card Release Date Expected to be released 2- 3 days before the exam date Exam Date November 30 to December 31, 2026. ALSO READ: UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 OUT; Response Sheet PDF And Objection Raise Direct Link Here SSC CHSL City Slip 2026: Steps To Download Step 1: Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. Step 2: Click the Login or Register button on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number (username), password, and the displayed security captcha code to sign in. Step 4: On the candidate dashboard, look for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2026 tab. Step 5: Click the Check City Intimation Slip link to check the given exam city and date, and then save a copy for reference. SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026: Direct Link Here (TBA) SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026: Mandatory Documents Required In Exam Hall The documents required for the SSC CHSL exam day 2026 are as follows: -Printed copy of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026. -Two recent passport-sized photographs -Original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card/Voter ID, driving license, PAN card, or passport that matches the application date of birth.