Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurupurab, is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Sikh community. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This year, it is being observed on November 24.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s main teachings are based on three principles: Naam Japna (Remembering the Divine), Kirat Karo(Earning an honest living) and Vand Chhako (Sharing with others)
Let's explore 10 powerful teachings from Guru Nanak Dev Ji, along with steps that you can take to implement in your life.
1. Ik Onkar: God is One
Ik Onkar is the foundation of Sikh belief and one of the most recognisable Sikh religious symbols in the world. It means there is one creator.
Through this, Guru Nanak ji teaches people that there is no fundamental separation between people based on caste, creed, gender, or status.
Treat everyone equally and with the same respect as you treat your CEO or manager, and perform one anonymous act of kindness today without expecting recognition.
Ik Onkar is the foundation of Sikh belief (Image: Facebook/gurunanakdevji)
2. Truth is the highest virtue, but higher still is truthful living
Guru Nanak Dev ji teaches that having deep knowledge and wisdom means nothing if your daily actions don't align with honesty and integrity. Stop making empty promises. If you commit to a work deadline or a friend, keep it. If, by mistake, you commit something wrong, then try to rectify it.
3. He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.
Guru Nanak highlights that living honestly, upholding integrity, and contributing to society with compassion is true faith. Through honest work and self-belief, one embodies the divine values of sincerity and dedication.
Recommended For You
Don’t measure your worth through external validation (likes, job titles, net worth). When facing a high-pressure situation, pause, take three deep breaths, and remind yourself that your outcome doesn’t define your worth.
ALSO READ: Why Is Feeding Birds And Animals Considered An Astrological Remedy?
4. He who regards all men as equals is religious.
True spirituality eliminates social hierarchies. Through this, Guru Nanak wants to explain that earning wealth or status does not mean that other people are below you. Treat everyone equally and with the same respect. That is the true form of worship.
5. Speak only that which will bring you honour.
Guru Nanak believed that words carry meaning and impact. If they are used wrongly, then it not only creates inner anxiety but also creates conflict in relationships.
To prevent yourself from speaking wrongly, before speaking in anger or excitement, ask yourself certain questions like: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind? This will prevent you from making hasty decisions and protect your relationship.
Guru Nanak believed that words carry meaning and impact (Image: Pexels)
6. To practice deceit is to eat carrion.
Guru Nanak says profit earned through dishonesty, exploitation, or by any unfair means damages your spiritual and mental peace. Whenever you are working or doing any task, work with honesty. Avoid manipulation or misrepresenting facts for quick gains.
ALSO READ: Struggling With Fear And Anxiety? Know The Spiritual Significance Of 10 Mukhi Rudraksha
7. Even Kings and Emperors with heaps of wealth and mountains of treasure cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.
This quote teaches that outer riches are temporary; inner peace is permanent. Wealth is meant to be shared, not hoarded. Set aside a fixed portion of your monthly earnings or free time to support a social cause or feed those in need.
Share your knowledge, meal, or resources freely with someone who needs help today.
FAQs
1. When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026?
Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) in 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, marking the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
2. What are the main teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji?
Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasised belief in one God, equality for all humans regardless of caste or gender, earning a living honestly, sharing earnings with the needy, and constant mindfulness of God.
3. How is Gurpurab celebrated globally?
Celebrations begin with Akhand Path (48-hour continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib), followed by Nagar Kirtan (processions), singing of Kirtan (hymns), and serving community meals at the Langar open to people of all backgrounds.