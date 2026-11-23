Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurupurab, is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Sikh community. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This year, it is being observed on November 24.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s main teachings are based on three principles: Naam Japna (Remembering the Divine), Kirat Karo(Earning an honest living) and Vand Chhako (Sharing with others)

Let's explore 10 powerful teachings from Guru Nanak Dev Ji, along with steps that you can take to implement in your life.

1. Ik Onkar: God is One

Ik Onkar is the foundation of Sikh belief and one of the most recognisable Sikh religious symbols in the world. It means there is one creator.

Through this, Guru Nanak ji teaches people that there is no fundamental separation between people based on caste, creed, gender, or status.

Treat everyone equally and with the same respect as you treat your CEO or manager, and perform one anonymous act of kindness today without expecting recognition.

Ik Onkar is the foundation of Sikh belief (Image: Facebook/gurunanakdevji)

2. Truth is the highest virtue, but higher still is truthful living

Guru Nanak Dev ji teaches that having deep knowledge and wisdom means nothing if your daily actions don't align with honesty and integrity. Stop making empty promises. If you commit to a work deadline or a friend, keep it. If, by mistake, you commit something wrong, then try to rectify it.