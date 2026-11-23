The Ruby, also known as Manik, is primarily associated with the Sun (Surya) because it mirrors its qualities. Just like the Sun is the king of the planets, the Ruby is the King of Gemstones.

Ruby’s deep red colour symbolises power, passion, and vitality across various cultures. Wearing an authentic Ruby is believed to bring leadership, fame, self-esteem, and good cardiovascular health.

In Vedic Astrology, Ruby (Manik) is ruled by the Surya, the planet that governs soul, authority, confidence, and physical vitality. It belongs to the Corundum mineral family and is one of the Navratnas.

The Sun represents the soul, authority, leadership, vitality, and self-confidence. Ruby channels this solar energy, providing confidence, courage, and strength.

In many ancient cultures, Ruby was even more valuable than Diamond because of its association with the Sun. Kings and warriors wore it as a symbol of power and protection.

Manik is more than a gemstone. It is seen as a symbol of the Sun's divine energy, captured in crystal form.

Ruby’s deep red colour symbolises power, passion, and vitality (Image: Pexels)

Astrological And Health Benefits Of Wearing Ruby

Here are some benefits that a person gets after wearing a Ruby:

1. Wearing Ruby is believed to build self-confidence and a stronger sense of individuality.

2. Due to its association with the Sun, it is traditionally believed to help people who work in leadership roles, management, administration, government, politics, business and public-facing professions.

3. In Ayurvedic gemology, Ruby is connected to the Manipura (Solar Plexus) Chakra and the circulatory system. Thus, it helps support heart health, blood pressure and energy levels.

4. Because the Sun represents the father figure in a natal chart, wearing a Manik is believed to improve relationships with the father or paternal ancestors.

5. Ruby is worn to strengthen the positive influence of the Sun. It is traditionally connected with authority, confidence, fame, vitality, leadership and recognition when the Sun is favourable in the horoscope.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver, or Copper: Which Metal Should You Pair With Your Gemstone?

Rules For Wearing Ruby (Manik)

Vedic tradition says if the ruby is not suitable, it can trigger intense anger, blood pressure spikes, or ego clashes. So, one should keep a few things in mind before purchasing it:

Parameter Astrological Requirement Ideal Metal Gold or Panchdhatu (5-metal alloy). Copper also works best. Never wear it in Silver. Right Finger Ring Finger (Anamika) of the dominant hand. Best Day And Time Sunday morning during Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase), right at sunrise. Carat Weight Minimum 1/10th of your body weight, minimum 3–4 Ratti for efficacy. Purification Ritual Dip the ring in unboiled cow’s milk and Ganga Jal for 10–15 minutes before wearing. Vedic Mantra Recite 'Om Suryaya Namaha' or 'Om Hram Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namaha' 108 times before wearing.

Who Should Avoid Wearing Ruby?

Not everyone benefits equally from Ruby. Do not wear Ruby blindly without consulting an astrologer. It is generally not suitable for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces ascendants unless the Sun is well-placed in their birth chart.

If you are wearing a ruby with other gemstones, keep in mind to never pair it with Diamond, Blue Sapphire or Hessonite (Gomed), as it doesn't align with the planetary energies of these gemstones.