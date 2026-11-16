Who doesn't want to attract love and luxury in life? In Vedic astrology, Diamond, White Sapphire, and Opal are three main gemstones governed by Venus, which can help to invite affection, financial growth, and charm into your life.

People wear diamonds when they are looking for wealth and daily durability, White Sapphire for passionate romance and creative spark and opal for emotional healing.

However, if these gemstones are not chosen correctly, they may disrupt your life and even invite financial loss. Let’s understand the difference between these gemstones, how they work and who should wear them.

1. Diamond

It is the primary planetary gemstone for Venus. If Venus is well placed in your horoscope, wearing a diamond can help attract love, financial growth, harmony in marriage, creative abilities, social grace and refinement.

If Venus is weak or malefic, then a diamond may intensify challenges rather than resolve them. That is why diamonds don't suit everyone.

Traditionally, this gemstone is best for entrepreneurs, artists seeking global fame, and those with a strong, favourable Venus in the 1st, 5th, 9th, or 10th houses. Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces Lagna (unless specifically recommended by an astrologer) should avoid wearing this gemstone.