Who doesn't want to attract love and luxury in life? In Vedic astrology, Diamond, White Sapphire, and Opal are three main gemstones governed by Venus, which can help to invite affection, financial growth, and charm into your life.
People wear diamonds when they are looking for wealth and daily durability, White Sapphire for passionate romance and creative spark and opal for emotional healing.
However, if these gemstones are not chosen correctly, they may disrupt your life and even invite financial loss. Let’s understand the difference between these gemstones, how they work and who should wear them.
1. Diamond
It is the primary planetary gemstone for Venus. If Venus is well placed in your horoscope, wearing a diamond can help attract love, financial growth, harmony in marriage, creative abilities, social grace and refinement.
If Venus is weak or malefic, then a diamond may intensify challenges rather than resolve them. That is why diamonds don't suit everyone.
Traditionally, this gemstone is best for entrepreneurs, artists seeking global fame, and those with a strong, favourable Venus in the 1st, 5th, 9th, or 10th houses. Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces Lagna (unless specifically recommended by an astrologer) should avoid wearing this gemstone.
Diamond is the primary planetary gemstone for Venus (Image: Pexels)
2. White Sapphire
White Sapphire, also called Safed Pukraj, is the best alternative for those who cannot afford a diamond but still want the benefits of Venus. This gemstone is deeply associated with the Chakra system of the human body, which helps us connect to the larger consciousness and bring greater clarity.
This gemstone is best for professionals wanting steady financial growth and couples seeking long-term marital harmony without intense emotional imbalance. This gemstone gives 80-90 per cent of the benefits of diamonds, with strong durability.
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3. Opal
Opal, also known in Hindi as Dhudiya Pathar, is associated with purity, emotional healing, and spiritual abundance. For centuries, this gemstone has been used by healers and spiritual practitioners to bring harmony to the mind, body, and spirit.
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This gemstone also acts as a protective shield against negative energies and attracts abundance. Best suited for creatives, actors, writers, and individuals seeking to ignite passion in an existing marriage.
How To Wear And Activate Your Venus Gemstone
To wear the gemstone for maximum spiritual benefit, keep these few things in mind:
1. Wear this gemstone in a metal like platinum, white gold, or silver.
2. The middle finger or ring finger of the dominant hand (specify the astrological logic) is most suitable.
3. Friday morning during Shukra Hora in Shukla Paksha is considered the best time to wear.
4. For activation, chant ‘Om Draam Dreem Droum Sah Shukraya Namah’ at least 108 times.
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Diamond Vs White Sapphire Vs Opal: Quick Summary
Here is the main difference between the three popular Venus gemstones:
|
Gemstone
|
Astrological Power Source
|
Primary Benefit
|
Best For (Lagna/Ascendant)
|
Budget / Durability (Mohs)
|
Diamond (Heera)
|
Pure Venus (Shukra)
|
Maximum luxury, fame, high-octane charisma
|
Taurus, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
|
Premium / 10
|
White Sapphire (Safed Pukhraj)
|
Venus + Saturn Harmony
|
Mental clarity, stable wealth, marital peace
|
Taurus, Libra, Gemini, Virgo
|
Mid-to-High / 9
|
Opal (Upal)
|
Venus + Water Element
|
Emotional healing, intense romantic passion, artistic fame
|
Libra, Taurus, Cancer (case-by-case)
|
Accessible / 5.5–6.5
FAQs
1. Which gemstone is the most durable for everyday wear?
Gemstone durability depends on the Mohs hardness scale. Diamond is the most durable, ranking 10.
2. Are white sapphires truly a convincing diamond alternative?
Yes, white sapphires are the best alternative to diamonds.
3. How do I know which Venus gemstone is right for me?
Your birth chart should be examined before choosing a Venus gemstone for astrological purposes.