Lord Vishnu is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Baby boy names inspired by Lord Vishnu often reflect his qualities of divine protection, wisdom, and prosperity.

Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these names not only honour him but also imbue your child’s identity with profound meaning and blessings.

Let's explore some names inspired by Lord Vishnu with their meanings.

Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu 

Here are some modern baby boy names: 

Name

Meaning

Aalok

Light; brilliance

Adarsh

Ideal; perfection

Aditya

The Sun

Akhil

Whole; complete

Amit

Boundless; infinite

Ashwin

Light; divine star

Chirag

Lamp; guiding light

Danish

Knowledgeable; wise

Dhruv

Pole Star; steadfast

Gaurav

Pride; honor

Harsh

Joy; delight

Ishaan

The Sun; Lord

Milan

Union; harmony

Nikhil

Complete; entire

Sahil

Shore; guide
 
Known as the protector and preserver of the universe

Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these baby boy names honour him (Image: Pexels)

Rare And Spiritual Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu

These names are deeply rooted in scripture and philosophy, and carry significant meaning. 

Name

Meaning

Devananda

Joy of the gods

Dharmendra

Lord of Dharma

Eshwar

Supreme Lord

Janardhan

Protector and helper of humanity

Nitin

Master of the right path

Pankaj

Lotus-born

Prasad

Divine grace; blessing

Rajiv

Blue lotus

Rishi

Enlightened sage

Satyam

Ultimate truth

Saurabh

Divine fragrance

Shantanu

Wholesome; peaceful

Vaidyanath

Lord of healing

Vishwanath

Lord of the Universe

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Powerful Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu 

These names invoke Lord Vishnu's valour, cosmic strength, and supreme authority.

Name

Meaning

Ajeet

Invincible; unconquerable

Amar

Immortal; deathless

Devraj

King of the gods

Jai

Victory; triumph

Jayant

Victorious

Rajendra

King of Kings

Sanjay

Triumphant; conqueror

Sanjiv

Life-giving; vital

Suresh

Lord of the Devas

Veer

Brave; heroic

Vijay

Victory

Vishal

Grand; immense

Vishwas

Unshakable faith

Yogeshwar

Master of Yoga

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Modernised Avatar-Inspired Names By Lord Vishnu

These names are inspired by Lord Vishnu's classic incarnations (Rama, Krishna, Parashurama).

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Name

Meaning

Arjun

Bright; heroic

Balakrishna

Young Krishna

Bhaskar

Radiant Sun

Gokul

Sacred abode of Krishna

Lakshman

Auspicious; devoted

Parth

Prince; Arjuna

Ramesh

Lord of Rama / Lakshmi

Siddharth

One who has attained his goal

Tarun

Youthful; evergreen

Vamshi

Divine flute

Varun

Lord of the cosmic waters

Yashwant

Glorious; full of fame

FAQs

1. What are some popular baby boy names inspired by Lord Vishnu?

Narayan, Madhav, Govind, Keshav, Achyut and Hari are popular names of Lord Vishnu.

2. Which rare names of Lord Vishnu are suitable for baby boys?

Vaikunth, Trivikram, Padmanabh, Janardan and Hrishikesh are unique choices.

3. What do Lord Vishnu-inspired names mean?

These names symbolise strength, wisdom, protection, kindness and righteousness.

 

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