Lord Vishnu is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Baby boy names inspired by Lord Vishnu often reflect his qualities of divine protection, wisdom, and prosperity.
Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these names not only honour him but also imbue your child’s identity with profound meaning and blessings.
Let's explore some names inspired by Lord Vishnu with their meanings.
Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu
Here are some modern baby boy names:
|
Name
|
Meaning
|
Aalok
|
Light; brilliance
|
Adarsh
|
Ideal; perfection
|
Aditya
|
The Sun
|
Akhil
|
Whole; complete
|
Amit
|
Boundless; infinite
|
Ashwin
|
Light; divine star
|
Chirag
|
Lamp; guiding light
|
Danish
|
Knowledgeable; wise
|
Dhruv
|
Pole Star; steadfast
|
Gaurav
|
Pride; honor
|
Harsh
|
Joy; delight
|
Ishaan
|
The Sun; Lord
|
Milan
|
Union; harmony
|
Nikhil
|
Complete; entire
|
Sahil
|
Shore; guide
Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these baby boy names honour him (Image: Pexels)
Rare And Spiritual Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu
These names are deeply rooted in scripture and philosophy, and carry significant meaning.
|
Name
|
Meaning
|
Devananda
|
Joy of the gods
|
Dharmendra
|
Lord of Dharma
|
Eshwar
|
Supreme Lord
|
Janardhan
|
Protector and helper of humanity
|
Nitin
|
Master of the right path
|
Pankaj
|
Lotus-born
|
Prasad
|
Divine grace; blessing
|
Rajiv
|
Blue lotus
|
Rishi
|
Enlightened sage
|
Satyam
|
Ultimate truth
|
Saurabh
|
Divine fragrance
|
Shantanu
|
Wholesome; peaceful
|
Vaidyanath
|
Lord of healing
|
Vishwanath
|
Lord of the Universe
ALSO READ: Tulsi Vivah 2026: Date, Exact Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Samagri List
Powerful Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu
These names invoke Lord Vishnu's valour, cosmic strength, and supreme authority.
|
Name
|
Meaning
|
Ajeet
|
Invincible; unconquerable
|
Amar
|
Immortal; deathless
|
Devraj
|
King of the gods
|
Jai
|
Victory; triumph
|
Jayant
|
Victorious
|
Rajendra
|
King of Kings
|
Sanjay
|
Triumphant; conqueror
|
Sanjiv
|
Life-giving; vital
|
Suresh
|
Lord of the Devas
|
Veer
|
Brave; heroic
|
Vijay
|
Victory
|
Vishal
|
Grand; immense
|
Vishwas
|
Unshakable faith
|
Yogeshwar
|
Master of Yoga
ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati?
Modernised Avatar-Inspired Names By Lord Vishnu
These names are inspired by Lord Vishnu's classic incarnations (Rama, Krishna, Parashurama).
Recommended For You
|
Name
|
Meaning
|
Arjun
|
Bright; heroic
|
Balakrishna
|
Young Krishna
|
Bhaskar
|
Radiant Sun
|
Gokul
|
Sacred abode of Krishna
|
Lakshman
|
Auspicious; devoted
|
Parth
|
Prince; Arjuna
|
Ramesh
|
Lord of Rama / Lakshmi
|
Siddharth
|
One who has attained his goal
|
Tarun
|
Youthful; evergreen
|
Vamshi
|
Divine flute
|
Varun
|
Lord of the cosmic waters
|
Yashwant
|
Glorious; full of fame
FAQs
1. What are some popular baby boy names inspired by Lord Vishnu?
Narayan, Madhav, Govind, Keshav, Achyut and Hari are popular names of Lord Vishnu.
2. Which rare names of Lord Vishnu are suitable for baby boys?
Vaikunth, Trivikram, Padmanabh, Janardan and Hrishikesh are unique choices.
3. What do Lord Vishnu-inspired names mean?
These names symbolise strength, wisdom, protection, kindness and righteousness.