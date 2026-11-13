Lord Vishnu is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Baby boy names inspired by Lord Vishnu often reflect his qualities of divine protection, wisdom, and prosperity.

Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these names not only honour him but also imbue your child’s identity with profound meaning and blessings.

Let's explore some names inspired by Lord Vishnu with their meanings.

Modern Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu

Here are some modern baby boy names:

Name Meaning Aalok Light; brilliance Adarsh Ideal; perfection Aditya The Sun Akhil Whole; complete Amit Boundless; infinite Ashwin Light; divine star Chirag Lamp; guiding light Danish Knowledgeable; wise Dhruv Pole Star; steadfast Gaurav Pride; honor Harsh Joy; delight Ishaan The Sun; Lord Milan Union; harmony Nikhil Complete; entire Sahil Shore; guide

Known as the protector and preserver of the universe, these baby boy names honour him (Image: Pexels)

Rare And Spiritual Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Vishnu

These names are deeply rooted in scripture and philosophy, and carry significant meaning.