Tulsi Vivah will be observed on 21st November, on Kartik Shukla Dwadashi. On this day, the sacred holy basil (Tulsi) plant is married to Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form.

This auspicious ritual symbolises the end of the four-month Chaturmas period and the start of the annual Hindu wedding season.

Families who don't have a daughter of their own perform Tulsi kanyadaan, giving the plant away as a bride, and earn the same benefits believed to come from a daughter's marriage.

Tulsi Vivah 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

Tulsi Vivah is traditionally observed on the Kartik Shukla Ekadashi or Kartik Shukla Dwadashi.

Event Details And Timings Tulsi Vivah 2026 Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Dwadashi Tithi Begins 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026 Dwadashi Tithi Ends 04:56 AM on Nov 22, 2026 Abhijit Muhurat (Auspicious Window) 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM on Nov 21, 2026 Vijay Muhurat 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM on Nov 21, 2026

Significance Of Tulsi Vivah

According to Padma Purana, Goddess Tulsi is the incarnation of Vrinda, the wife of a demon named Jalandhar and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. When Lord Vishnu tricked her to defeat Jalandhar, she cursed him, turning Lord Vishnu into Shaligram.

Pleased by her devotion, Lord Vishnu blessed her in return and told her that she would be born as a Tulsi plant, worshipped in every home, and he promised to marry her each year in that form.