In Vastu Shastra, sunset is seen as Sandhya Kaal, where the energy of the surroundings shifts, positive energies are believed to contract, and homes enter a phase of rest and boundary protection. It is also believed that during this phase, Goddess Lakshmi enters the household to grant prosperity.

Never lend milk, salt or cash-like items to your neighbours after sunset, as they are believed to disrupt positive energy and drain domestic wealth.

According to Vedic astrology and Vastu, one should never give milk to the neighbour after sunset. This is because it is deeply tied to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. Giving it away angers the Goddess and brings financial loss in the household.

Let's understand five things you should never lend to your neighbour after sunset and the reason behind it.

So, helping your neighbour is good. However, Vastu experts advise that lending certain items is considered inauspicious.

In Vedic astrology, milk is associated with the Moon. Giving milk away after dark is believed to transfer the peaceful energy, inviting unexpected medical expenses or financial instability.

Tip: If a neighbour urgently needs milk for an infant, offer a commercially packaged container bought from outside rather than giving your milk that you recently boiled.

One should never give milk to the neighbour after sunset (Image: Pexels)

2. Salt

In Vastu, Salt is one of the most powerful energy-absorbing elements. It is used to clear the negative energy from the surroundings.

Handing salt over to someone else at night symbolically means you are giving away your household’s positive balance while absorbing their stress and negative karma. It frequently leads to arguments among family members.

3. Money

Lending cash right after sunset is considered inauspicious as it directly affects the domestic wealth. According to Vastu, after dark, Goddess Lakshmi enters the household, bringing prosperity and abundance.

Giving money after sunset symbolically signals the universe that you are releasing your financial stability. While digital transfers carry less physical energy shift, traditional practitioners advise against them.

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4. Sour Items

Sour Items like curd, lemon or turmeric are ruled by Venus (Shukra), the planet associated with harmony, luxury, love and romantic relationships.

Sharing sour foods after sunset weakens Venus energy in the house, which can lead to misunderstandings between spouses or peaceful relationships with neighbours turning bitter.

5. Needles And Brooms

Never lend needles and brooms to your neighbours after sunset. Accoridng to Vastu, needles represent sharp energy (anger), while the broom is considered the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi that removes away poverty.

Thus, giving needles can create conflict, gossip and broken trust between two households. Moving a broom out of the house after sunset symbolically sweeps out your fortune and luck.

Never lend needles and brooms to your neighbours after sunset (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Never Leave Empty At Home According To Vastu

Vastu Shastra is more than superstition. It guides people on how to maintain the positive flow of energy in the household. So, if a neighbour asks for these items after dark, politely decline and make them understand why you are not lending these items.