Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals in Indian culture, dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees celebrate it with great faith, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival not only includes prayers and fasting but also expresses gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. Each ritual of Chhath Puja carries immense spiritual significance and can be implemented in daily life. Celebrity astrologer and life coach, Acharya Lav Bhushan, explains the spiritual importance of these rituals and what each teaches. 1. Nahay Khay: The Importance Of Purity On the first day, devotees take a holy bath (Nahay Khay), clean their homes, and cook a simple sattvic meal. This ritual reminds devotees how much purity and cleanliness are needed before beginning any spiritual practice.

Acharya Lav Bhushan says, 'Purity is not only about our surroundings, but it's also about the thoughts we have in our mind. Before we receive blessings from the divine, we need to eliminate negativity, anger, and unwanted thoughts from the mind.'

On the first day, devotees take a holy bath (Image: Pexels) 2. Kharna: Patience and Self-control. The second day is a fasting day, where devotees fast from dawn to dusk and break the fast after dusk with a gur ki kheer and roti. The prasad is also distributed to the relatives and dear ones.

According to Acharaya Lav Bhushan, this ritual teaches patience, discipline, and control. It also teaches that patience and dedication in everyday life are needed to achieve meaningful things, as Kharna tells us. 3. How To Prepare Prasad: The Principle Of Selfless Devotion Preparing traditional offerings such as thekua, rice laddoos, and other homemade delicacies is an important part of Chhath Puja. These offerings are made with care and devotion. According to Acharya Lav Bhushan, the true worth of an offering is the emotions that come with it. If a person prepares something with love, sincerity, and a pure heart, even the simplest thing is meaningful. This ritual teaches us to put all our efforts into something we do, when we do it with a pure heart and sincerity.'

4. On Respecting Nature With Respect To Prasad In The Bamboo Baskets In the traditional bamboo baskets, devotees place fruits, thekua, sugarcane, and other items. The festival is closely tied to the environment. This rite reminds us of the interdependence of humans and nature. There is a need to value natural resources and not take them for granted. Gratitude should not be confined to prayers, but should also be manifested in the way we relate to the environment.

5. Sandhya Arghya – Respecting Every Phase Of Life The main ritual is offering Arghya to the setting sun. Devotees come to the riverbanks and water bodies and offer prayers as the sun sets. Unlike other festivals, Chhath Puja also honours the setting sun, offering a lesson. Acharya Lav Bhushan Ji feels that “Life is not just about celebrating achievements and high points. We need to learn to appreciate tough times, embrace change, and be thankful throughout our lives.”

The main ritual is offering Arghya to the setting sun (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026 Day 1: Nahay Khay Exact Date, Timings, And Spiritual Significance Behind Kaddu-Bhaat 6. A Night Vigil And Kosi Ritual Many devotees in the family observe a night vigil, sing Chhath songs and perform Kosi by lighting a lamp and making an offering. These practices embody hope, commitment, and faith. They connect families and communities, and traditions are strengthened when they are shared and passed on to younger generations. 7. Usha Arghya: Welcome New Beginnings The last ceremony is Arghya to the rising sun in the early morning. When the prayers are offered, devotees break their fast and give prasad to family members and others. The Rising Sun symbolises hope, new beginnings, and renewed energy. It reminds us that, whatever happened yesterday, today is a new day and a new opportunity to move forward. Acharya Lav Bhushan Ji adds, ‘Chhath Puja inculcates the idea that spirituality is not confined to the temple or to religious functions. It is seen in our conduct, our appreciation of nature, our endurance in hard times and our regard for others.’

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Day 3: Why Do Devotees Offer Arghya To The Setting Sun? Chhath Puja reminds devotees to take time to enjoy simple things in life and to learn that happiness is the key to prosperity, good health, inner peace, positive relationships and a grateful attitude. FAQs 1. What is the main purpose of Chhath Puja? Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for prosperity, well-being, and offspring, and connecting with nature's life-giving energy. 2. Can non-devotees understand the deeper meaning of Chhath rituals? Yes, the universal values of devotion, gratitude, discipline, and reverence for nature inherent in Chhath make it relatable to a broader audience. 3. When will Chhath Puja be celebrated? This year, Chhath Puja 2026 is being observed from Friday, November 13, 2026, to Monday, November 16, 2026.