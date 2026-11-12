On social media, you must have heard of twin flame theory. According to spiritual concepts, a twin flame, also called a mirror soul, is believed to be one soul split into two bodies.

While a soulmate is someone who brings harmony and comfort, a twin flame acts as a mirror that shows you your deepest insecurities, fears, and shadows and also helps you to overcome them.

Let's understand what does a a twin flame actually mean and how you can spot them.

What Is Twin Flame Theory?

Twin flame theory is a popular concept in recent times. Basically, a twin flame is someone who mirrors your deepest wounds, insecurities and potential. It's like a single soul that split into two bodies.

Twin flames can be both challenging and healing. They may show your deepest insecurities but also help you grow.

A twin flame is someone who mirrors your deepest wounds (Image: Pexels)

8 Signs You’ve Met Your Twin Flame

Here are some signs that you will see when you meet your twin flame:

1. When you meet them, you will have a feeling of deja vu or extreme familiarity.

2. You and your twin flame will have a lot of things in common. Their flaws mirror your hidden flaws; their strengths highlight your blind spots.

3. Even when you are physically apart, you will feel a magnetic pull, like their energy is always with you.

4. You are forced to confront your past traumas faster than ever.

5. Because you are connected at the soul level, the connection feels too real.

6. The purpose of a twin flame is to help you grow. It pushes you to change your life.

7. You may feel constant tension as both grow and heal from the relationship.

8. You will see repeated numbers (1111, 2222), overlapping past life events, or a lot of coincidences.

Twin Flame Stages

According to popular beliefs, the relationship between twin souls experiences eight stages similar to other relationships. These stages include:

Stage 1: Yearning

It is the stage where the desire for a deeper connection awakens within your soul. You might feel a sense of recognition you can’t explain, or a feeling that you know them from a past life.

Stage 2: The Awakening

It is the stage where you actually meet your twin flame and feel an instant connection. People describe this stage as too overwhelming and energetic.

Stage 3: The Connection

During this phase, the twin flames try to understand each other and learn. Though they may have similar experiences or traits, their karmic path is different.

Stage 4: The Honeymoon Stage

This stage feels exciting and thrilling, marked by plenty of romance and desire.

Stage 5: The Conflict

It's the stage where the honeymoon phase ends, and conflicts arise. Old wounds emerge, and each person mirrors the other’s insecurities. Each may challenge and provoke the other, causing turbulence in the relationship.

Stage 6: The Runner/Chaser Dynamic

As the conflict grows, one person becomes the runner and tries to escape the relationship. They may begin to withdraw emotionally or distance themselves physically.

The other person becomes the chaser, tends to be more emotionally and mentally mature and tries to sort and fix the issues.

Stage 7: Surrender And Dissolution

This is the stage where the conflicts get resolved. Both people set aside their egos in favour of a soul reunion. This reunion doesn't mean there is a happy ever after. It means that two people have worked on themselves and learned their lessons.