Did you know some signs on your palm are believed to show good fortune? In Hastarekha Shastra, small shapes like crosses, tridents and squares are seen as special signs that say something about a person's life. Some of these signs are common. Others are so rare that even a palmist sees them only once in a while. Here are five signs that are linked to good luck and wealth. 1. The Mystic Cross How To Spot It: In the gap between the Heart Line and the Head Line. How It Looks: A clear cross or "X" that stands on its own and does not touch any major line. Meaning: This sign is believed to show a strong sixth sense and a kind of protection from fate. People with it are said to read situations and people very well and to protect themselves from trouble. These people have the strength to fight against all odds and come out stronger, with more money and respect than before.

This sign is believed to show a strong sixth sense and a kind of protection from fate (Image: Gemini AI) 2. The Fish Sign How To Spot It: At the base of the palm near the wrist (the Mount of Ketu), or on either side of the Fate Line. How It Looks: Two curved lines that cross at one end, forming a fish with a tail. Meaning: In Vedic tradition, the fish is Matsya, the avatar of Lord Vishnu who protects. A clear fish sign is considered one of the most auspicious signs in palmistry. Unlike luck that disappears quickly, it is said to bring wealth that passes down through generations.

People with this sign may not grow in their early 20s, but later on they will have strong financial growth between 35 and 45, often through their own business, land or original ideas. 3. The Trident (Trishula) How To Spot It: On the fleshy pad just below the index finger. How It Looks: One vertical line that splits into three upward lines, like a three-pronged spear. Meaning: The trident represents power, status and institutional wealth. The Mount of Jupiter stands for ambition, leadership and public respect. A trident formed on Mount of Jupiter is considered most auspicious. The three prongs stand for victory, wisdom and the protection of resources.

People with this rare sign are natural leaders who do not work in ordinary jobs. They tend to build, inherit or earn top positions, along with the money that comes with real influence. ALSO READ: Palmistry Colour Meaning: What Pink, Red, Yellow And Pale Palms Say About Your Personality 4. The Temple Sign How To Spot It: On the Mount of the Sun (Apollo), below the ring finger. How It Looks: A small shape with a pointed roof over a square base, like a tiny temple or throne. Meaning: The temple sign on the palm represents high respect in society, support from powerful people and income from creative work. This is a very rare sign. The Sun stands for fame, talent and recognition. When small lines join to form a temple shape, old texts say success will come through creative skill or official recognition. Think of authors, inventors and thinkers whose work earns big funding and long-term royalties.

5. The Solitary Star How To Spot It: On the Mount of Apollo below the ring finger, clear of other lines. How It Looks: Five or six tiny lines meeting at one point, like an asterisk. Meaning: The star on the Mount of Apollo represents sudden breakthroughs, public praise and big rewards. A star can mean different things depending on where it sits, but on the Mount of the Sun it is seen as a very good sign. I

It suggests your talent will not go unnoticed. It often appears in people who work quietly for years, then get a sudden rise in fame in their lives. The star on the Mount of Apollo represents sudden breakthroughs (Image: Facebook/azumatali) ALSO READ: Shiv Tandav Stotram Lyrics And Meaning: Know The Spiritual Benefits Of Chanting How To Check Your Signs? Keep these points in mind while checking these signs on your palm: 1. Your non-dominant hand shows what you were born with. Your dominant hand shows what you are building through your choices. 2. The lines must be deep and clear. Faint scratches from dry skin don't count. A real sign has clear depth and colour. 3. If a strong horizontal line cuts through your Trident or Fish, it is said to show trouble from outside forces or self-sabotage. FAQs 1. Which hand should I look at for fortune signs? Look at your dominant hand (the one you write with) for your current career path and wealth. The non-dominant hand shows inherited traits and hidden potential. 2. Can these lucky signs appear or disappear over time? Yes. Major lines stay mostly the same, but small signs, especially on the mounts of Jupiter, Sun and Mercury, can change every 3 to 7 years as your habits and life choices change. 3. Is it rare to have an X on your palm? Yes, palmistry beliefs hold that having an X sign between the heart line and head line is a rare trait and found in only a few people.