Palmistry Colour Meaning: Before reading the palm lines, traditional palm readers first read the colour of the palm because colour reveals temperament and current vitality. Palm colour is most accurately read on the soft fleshy regions, the central palm and the mount of Venus.

A person should show their hand to the palm readers in bright daylight, not artificial light, and the hand should be at rest. The colour of the palm not only reveals personality but also tells about health conditions. Four Primary Colours Of The Palm (Table) Palm Colour Traditional Palmistry Meaning Personality Traits Pink Balance and positive energy Warm, optimistic, sociable Red Vitality and strong emotions Passionate, energetic, determined Yellow Thoughtfulness and reserved nature Calm, analytical, introspective Pale Sensitivity and quiet temperament Gentle, reflective, private In Samudrik Shastra, each is believed to tell something about the person. Here's how: Pink Palm Meaning: What Does It Say About Your Personality? A pink palm means that the person is warm, optimistic, and a social butterfly. If we talk about the personality traits of this individual, they are:

These people are blessed with good friends and family.

These individuals attain happiness and have good fortune.

These people are well-balanced. They prefer not to engage in fights and debates.

They don’t like making hasty decisions. They plan their life with adequate thought.

They are short-tempered but easy to appease. A pink palm means that the person is warm, optimistic, and a social butterfly (Image: Gemini AI)

ALSO READ: Do You Have an ‘M’ On Your Palm? Here’s What It Reveals About You According To Palmistry Red Palm Meaning: Is It A Sign Of A Passionate Personality? In Samudrik Shastra, the red palm is often linked with Mars, the planet associated with fiery energy, action, impulsiveness and aggression. These individuals are passionate, energetic and determined. If we talk about the personality traits of this individual, they are:

The person is aggressive in nature and can get triggered very easily.

If the palm redness is shiny and smooth, then it is a sign of auspiciousness.

The red palm also indicates that the person may have huge financial success.

These individuals may be emotionally impatient and may even make mistakes because of stubbornness.

These people earn respect from society, and their decisions are understood and heard by others.

In Samudrik Shastra, the red palm is often linked with Mars (Image: Gemini AI) Yellow Palm Meaning: What Does Palmistry Say? Traditionally, people with yellow palms are associated with a bilious constitution, meaning irritability, a liking for solitude and a critical eye. These people are calm, analytical and introspective. If we talk about the personality traits of this individual, they are:

These individuals are practical but overthink a lot.

These people find it hard to trust and do not like getting out of their comfort zone.

According to palmistry, the person with a yellow palm is weak from a health point of view. Yellow hands are considered a sign of diseases such as deficiency of blood and anaemia in the body.

These people are highly dependent on others.

These individuals' minds are often filled with negative thinking and doubt.

According to palmistry, the person with a yellow palm is weak from a health point of view (Image: Gemini AI) Pale Palm Meaning: What Can It Reveal About Your Nature? Individuals with pale palms are gentle, reflective and private in nature. These people are emotionally reserved and often detached. If we talk about the personality traits of this individual, they are:

These individuals do not spend their energy easily.

They like to keep a certain distance and feel exhausted in crowds.

These people may appear calm, but they may not feel powerful on the inside.

These individuals need more rest, confidence or motivation in their lives.

Individuals with pale palms are gentle, reflective and private in nature (Image: Gemini AI) ALSO READ: Half Moon On Your Palm: What Hidden Personality Traits Could It Reveal According To Palmistry So, what does your palm colour tell about you? FAQs 1. Can palm colour change over time? Yes, palm colour changes over time due to a person's health, lifestyle, and emotional states. 2. How accurate is palmistry based on hand colour? In palmistry, the accuracy of hand colour is very subjective, as it is totally based on a belief system.