In modern times, relationships come with a lot of expectations. One person wants constant attention while the other expects their partner to understand everything without being told.

Small things turn into big fights. The Bhagavad Gita offers unique insight into managing these relationships. Here are five lessons that can help in relationships. 1. Love Without Any Expectation- Nishkama Karma Nishkama Karma means doing your work without getting attached to the results. In a relationship, people often give time and attention and then expect the same in return. When they don't receive it, they get hurt.

Lord Krishna teaches us to focus on effort rather than worrying about the outcome. Love is not a deal where you give something and demand something back. Lord Krishna teaches us to focus on effort rather than worrying about the outcome (Image: Pexels) 2. Practice Detachment- Anashakti In Verse 38, Chapter 2, of the Bhagavad Gita, it clearly mentions that one should learn to let go of certain things for inner peace. Many people think detachment means becoming distant. However, it means appreciating them without being overly dependent on them for happiness or letting them control how you think and act. You can care deeply about someone and still accept that you can't control their feelings or choices. Don't let love turn into possessiveness. In a healthy relationship, both people should get their space. 3. Keep Your Emotions Balanced- Samatvam Samatvam means keeping your emotions balanced in all areas of life, whether you are experiencing happiness or sadness, success or failure. Many people let their mood depend completely on their partner. A late reply or a small argument can ruin their whole day. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna clearly states that one should not react instantly to every situation. Instead, first think and then respond.

4. Take Responsibility For Your Own Happiness In Verse 5, Chapter 6 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says you should be responsible for your own happiness and not let your mind become your enemy. We often expect our partner or others to make us feel happy. However, no one is responsible for another person's happiness. Partners can support each other, but each person also needs their own inner strength and identity. ALSO READ: Master Your Temper: 3 Bhagavad Gita Strategies For Emotional Control Lord Krishna says you should be responsible for your own happiness (Image: Pexels) 5. Fall In Love With The Real Identity Many people fall in love with the idea of a person instead of the real person. We imagine how they will behave and how the relationship will go. However, reality is totally different.

The Bhagavad Gita says people should think clearly and not try to turn their partner into the person they imagined. One should understand who they actually are. ALSO READ: 5 Mahabharata Lessons For The Modern Gen Z Hustle How To Apply These Lessons In Daily Life You can apply these lessons in your daily life by following these things: When your partner doesn't reply, instead of getting hyper or coming to conclusions, pause and think.

During an argument, talk calmly instead of reacting in anger.

When your effort isn't appreciated, don't keep score, but do check whether the effort is coming from both sides.

When you feel insecure, work on yourself instead of criticising.

When expectations aren't met, look at the situation honestly and talk about it openly. FAQs 1. Does the Gita say we should leave a bad relationship?

The Gita talks about wisdom, self-respect and right action. It doesn't directly say to leave a bad relationship; instead, it guides you on how to deal with it. 2. What is the difference between detachment and indifference in love? Detachment means caring about someone without trying to control them. Indifference means not caring about their feelings or the relationship at all. 3. Can the Gita help with relationship anxiety? Yes. Its teachings on self-control, emotional balance and attachment can help you deal with overthinking and unrealistic expectations.