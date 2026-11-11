Located in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This temple is popular because of its unique darshan. Devotees view the divine through three separate doors because they cannot see Lord Vishnu all at once. From the first door, you can see his face; from the second door, you can witness his navel, and through the third door, you can see his lotus feet. The temple is also known for its historic underground vaults and priceless treasures, making it one of the richest temples. Let's understand why devotees need to look through three different doors and what each door represents. Why Can't Devotees See Lord Vishnu Through One Door? The temple’s main deity, Lord Padmanabha, is reclining on the thousand-headed serpent Anantha. It is around eighteen feet long. It is impossible for anyone to view the entire deity at once from a single point.

That is why there are three doors, each revealing a separate sacred section that symbolises the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation, and liberation. The ido is not carved stone. It is built from 12,008 Salagramam stones (black ammonite fossils) found in the Gandaki River in Nepal, which Vaishnavas treat as aniconic forms of Vishnu himself. The Cosmic Meaning Behind The 3 Doors Door Position Body Part Visible Spiritual Symbolism First Door Face, chest, and right hand (blessing the Shiva Lingam) Creation, Shiva Lingam, Past Second Door Navel (Nabhi) and Lord Brahma emerging on a lotus Preservation, Life, Present Third Door Sacred lotus feet (Charanam) Liberation, Future 1. The First Door: The Head, Chest, And The Sacred Shiva Lingam When a devotee looks through the first door, they can witness the divine face of Lord Vishnu. His right arm is extended downward, resting gently over a Shiva Lingam. This symbolises the unity of Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva). It also represents the source of knowledge, consciousness, and the past.

2. The Second Door: The Navel And Lord Brahma Through the second door, you can see the divine navel, from which a lotus stalk emerges, carrying Lord Brahma, the creator. This door signifies the creation of the universe and the continuous flow of life force.

3. The Third Door: The Sacred Lotus Feet Through the third door, you view the lower body and the holy feet of Padmanabhaswamy. You can also see Goddess Lakshmi (Sridevi) and Goddess Bhudevi (Earth Goddess) sitting near the feet. The sages Bhrigu and Markandeya are also represented here.

In Vedic philosophy, the feet of the Lord represent surrender and liberation from the cycle of rebirth. It represents the future and ultimate peace. Devotees view the divine through three separate doors (Image: Facebook/sreepadmanabhaswamytemple) ALSO READ: Why Are Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Ganesha Worshipped Together On Diwali And Not Lord Vishnu? Know The Mythological And Spiritual Significance How To Experience 3-Door Darshan The Right Way? If you are visiting Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the first time, then keep these rules in mind for a good experience: 1. The temple follows a strict dress code. Men must wear a dhoti or mundu, and women must wear a saree, set-mundu, or a lehenga. Pants and Western attire are strictly prohibited. 2. Opt for the special darshan ticket if you don't have much time. Be prepared that even in fast-moving lines, the 3-door viewing moves quickly. 3. No electronic items are allowed inside the stone walls. ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati? Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple is not just a pilgrimage but a journey through centuries of devotion, architecture, and tradition. Viewing Lord Vishnu's divine form provides a different experience for devotees. FAQs 1. Why are there three doors at Padmanabhaswamy Temple? Each door frames a different section of the reclining idol. The first shows the head and right hand resting on a Shiva lingam; the second shows the navel with Brahma seated on a lotus; and the third shows the feet with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

2. Can you see the full idol from anywhere in the temple? No. There is no position inside the temple from which the entire figure is visible at once. 3. Why is there a Shiva lingam under Vishnu's hand? The right hand of the reclining Vishnu extends over a Shiva lingam, showing one great deity honouring the other.