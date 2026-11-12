The Narayan Kavach is a sacred 35-verse protective hymn found in Canto 6, Chapter 8 of the Srimad Bhagavata Purana. It was taught by Sage Vishwarupa to King Indra.

This sacred hymn acts as a spiritual shield and invokes Lord Vishnu’s weapons to protect the practitioner from physical, mental, and astral challenges.

What Is The Narayan Kavach?

Narayan Kavach is one of the most revered and powerful protective prayers in Sanatana Dharma. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe.

The word Kavach means ‘armour’ or ‘shield '. Unlike physical armour made from steel, the Narayan Kavach creates an energetic shield around the practitioner’s body and mind through the power of sacred sound.

If a person wants to deepen their spiritual practice (sadhana), seek mental clarity during difficult times, or build a connection with Lord Vishnu, they can chant this hymn.

Narayan Kavach is one of the most revered and powerful protective prayers in Sanatana Dharma (Image: Facebook/lordvishnu)

The Story Behind The Armour's Origin

Narayan Kavach originates from the Srimad Bhagavata Purana, specifically Skandha 6, Adhyaya 8. According to the Purana, when the Devas (celestials) were losing the battle against the demon king Vritrasura, Lord Indra found a solution.