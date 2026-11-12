Chakras are energy centres of the body that are located along the astral spine. Each of the chakras carries a particular frequency of energy, and its associated colour vibrates with that frequency.
Understanding these colours can help a person become aware of how energy flows within them, recognise signs of imbalance, and how to rectify them through meditative practices.
For example, the Root Chakra is associated with red, which is linked to strength, survival, and stability. The Throat Chakra, associated with blue, reflects communication and clarity.
Let's understand the 7 chakras and the colours associated with them.
1. Root Chakra (Muladhara) – Red
Located at the base of the spine, the Root chakra is represented in red, the colour of blood, earth, and basic survival instincts. It also symbolises grounding, strength, and vitality.
When the root chakra is balanced, people often feel secure, financially grounded, physically safe, and present in their bodies.
2. Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana) – Orange
Orange is the mix of red’s physical energy and yellow’s intellectual power. It represents the fire of creation, artistic flow and sensual desire. Spiritually, orange teaches that non-attachment can help provide pleasure and the courage to express the creative side.
When this chakra is balanced, a person often experiences emotional intelligence, healthy relationship boundaries, artistic expression and vibrant passion.
3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) – Yellow
Solar Plexus Chakra is linked with yellow, symbolising spiritual identity, self-worth, personal sovereignty, and internal fire . This colour governs how you digest life experiences and transform thought into physical action.
This chakra is located in the upper abdomen, governing self-esteem, willpower, and the ability to take action. When it is balanced high self-esteem, decisive leadership, healthy self-control, and unshakeable confidence.
4. Heart Chakra (Anahata) – Green
The heart chakra is linked with Green and sits in the middle of the spectrum, the bridge between the lower physical chakras (red, orange, yellow) and the higher spiritual chakras (blue, indigo, violet).
Green represents growth, unconditional love, healing, and nature's harmony. When this chakra is balanced, a person feels open, empathetic, and at peace in relationships.
Chakras are energy centres of the body that are located along the astral spine (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: List Of 7 Chakras In The Human Body, Their Significance And Meaning
5. Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) – Blue
Throat chakra is located at the base of your throat and is linked with blue, symbolising quiet depth, expansiveness, and absolute truth. It is the centre of personal truth, active listening, and creative expression through sound.
When it is balanced people often are able to express themselves clearly, presnt them opinion without fear and are posses good listening skills.
6. Third Eye Chakra (Ajna) – Indigo
The third eye chakra is located between the eyebrows and is often called the seat of intuition. This chakra is associated with Indigo, symbolising spiritual perception, psychic ability and seeing beyond the illusion of physical reality.
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When this chakra is balanced, people feel deeply intuitive, imaginative, and mentally focused.
7. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara) – Violet
The crown chakra is located at the top of the head, governs consciousness, spiritual connection, and provides a sense of being part of something greater. It is represented by the colour violet, symbolising transpersonal awareness, divine connection, and higher awareness.
When this chakra is balanced, a person feels aligned with the universe and spiritually fulfilled.
ALSO READ: How To Balance Your 7 Chakras: Know Their Location And Meanings
|
Chakra
|
Colour
|
Sanskrit Name
|
Location
|
Spiritual Meaning
|
Root
|
Red
|
Muladhara
|
Base of Spine
|
Grounding, Survival, Safety, Physical Connection
|
Sacral
|
Orange
|
Svadhisthana
|
Lower Abdomen
|
Creativity, Sexuality, Emotional Flow, Pleasure
|
Solar Plexus
|
Yellow
|
Manipura
|
Upper Abdomen
|
Personal Power, Willpower, Confidence, Action
|
Heart
|
Green
|
Anahata
|
Center of Chest
|
Love, Compassion, Forgiveness, Energetic Bridge
|
Throat
|
Blue
|
Vishuddha
|
Throat
|
Truth, Expression, Authentic Communication
|
Third Eye
|
Indigo
|
Ajna
|
Between Eyebrows
|
Intuition, Inner Wisdom, Perception, Insight
|
Crown
|
Violet/White
|
Sahasrara
|
Top of Head
|
Divine Connection, Enlightenment, Pure Consciousness
FAQs
1. Can chakra colours affect my mood and energy?
Yes, colours influence our emotional and energetic state, making chakra colours a helpful tool for mood regulation and energy healing.
2. How can I use chakra colours for healing?
Chakra colours can be used in healing practices through meditation, by wearing that particular colour or by placing gemstones near the body or around the house to support chakra balance.
3. What is the best way to activate the 7 Chakras naturally?
The most effective way to activate the 7 Chakras naturally is by combining yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation, Bija Mantra chanting, mindfulness and regular self-reflection.