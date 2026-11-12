Chakras are energy centres of the body that are located along the astral spine. Each of the chakras carries a particular frequency of energy, and its associated colour vibrates with that frequency.

Understanding these colours can help a person become aware of how energy flows within them, recognise signs of imbalance, and how to rectify them through meditative practices.

For example, the Root Chakra is associated with red, which is linked to strength, survival, and stability. The Throat Chakra, associated with blue, reflects communication and clarity.

Let's understand the 7 chakras and the colours associated with them.

1. Root Chakra (Muladhara) – Red

Located at the base of the spine, the Root chakra is represented in red, the colour of blood, earth, and basic survival instincts. It also symbolises grounding, strength, and vitality.

When the root chakra is balanced, people often feel secure, financially grounded, physically safe, and present in their bodies.

2. Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana) – Orange

Orange is the mix of red’s physical energy and yellow’s intellectual power. It represents the fire of creation, artistic flow and sensual desire. Spiritually, orange teaches that non-attachment can help provide pleasure and the courage to express the creative side.