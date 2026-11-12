In Vastu Shastra, an aquarium represents the water element combined with movement (living fish). When placed correctly, in the north or north-east direction, an aquarium can bring harmony, financial growth, emotional well-being and neutralise Vastu dosh.
However, if placed incorrectly, it can bring imbalance due to conflict of energies and financial loss. Let's understand which direction is best for an aquarium and the rules to follow while placing it in the home.
The Best Directions To Place Your Aquarium
For maximum spiritual benefits, these directions are considered auspicious as per Vastu:
1. North Zone
The North direction is governed by Lord Kubera (the lord of wealth). Placing an aquarium in this direction attracts new income opportunities and career growth.
2. East Zone
East direction is governed by Lord Indra and the Sun. Placing an aquarium in this direction boosts social connections, harmony, and mental clarity.
3. North-East Zone
North-East direction is associated with purity, peace and spiritual energy. An aquarium placed in this direction, as per Vastu, helps balance the energy and reduce stress in the household.
Placing an aquarium in this direction boosts social connections (Image: Pexels)
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Which Directions And Rooms Are Not Suitable To Place The Aquarium?
According to Vastu, there are certain directions where an aquarium should not be placed:
1. South-East Zone
This direction is associated with the fire element. Placing a water element in this zone creates conflict, leading to household arguments, financial stress, and digestive health issues.
2. The Bedroom
Many Vastu practitioners advise against keeping an aquarium in the bedroom. The movement of fish creates restless, active energy, which can disrupt sleep, cause anxiety, and bring relationship conflicts.
3. The Kitchen
Never place the aquarium in the kitchen, as it is the zone of the fire element. Mixing water and fire here may lead to health issues for family members.
4. Under A Beam Or Direct Staircase
Never place the fish tank under a beam or staircase, as it creates heavy pressure, which leads to stagnation.
How Many Fish Should Be Placed In Aquarium?
According to Vastu, keeping 9 fish in total (8 Goldfish or Arowana and 1 Black Fish) is considered auspicious. The black fish absorbs negative energy and protects the home from the evil eye, while goldfish represents prosperity.
Pro Tip: If a fish dies naturally, Vastu says it has absorbed a misfortune meant for a family member. Replace it immediately.
ALSO READ: Never Sweep Your House In the Morning Without Following These 5 Vastu Rules
Rules To Maintain The Aquarium As Per Vastu
According to Vastu, one should always change the water in the fish tank regularly, and it should always be moving. Stagnant water represents blocked wealth. Use an air pump or filter to maintain the movement. Moving water symbolises active income flow.
While dirty, algae-ridden tanks absorb negative energy and block financial opportunities.
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Vastu Aspect
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Ideal Placement
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Why It Matters
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Best Direction
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North or East (North-East / Ishan corner is best)
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Attracts financial growth and positive energy flow (Prana).
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Directions to Avoid
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South, West, or South-West
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Causes financial loss, stress, and stagnant energy.
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Rooms To Avoid
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Bedroom, Kitchen, or under staircases
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Triggers sleep disruption, health issues, and conflicting element energies.
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Ideal Fish Count
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9 Fish (8 Goldfish/Red + 1 Black Arowana/Goldfish)
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9 represents completion; the black fish absorbs negative energy.
FAQs
1. Can I place an aquarium in the bedroom according to Vastu?
No. Keeping an aquarium in the bedroom is discouraged because it can disturb sleep or energy.
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2. Is a small fish bowl as effective as a large aquarium for Vastu?
While large, well-maintained aquariums often have a significant positive Vastu influence due to water volume and movement, keeping a small fish bowl is also considered auspicious because intent matters.
3. Can an aquarium be kept in the living room?
Yes. The living room is one of the most commonly recommended locations.