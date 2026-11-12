In Vastu Shastra, an aquarium represents the water element combined with movement (living fish). When placed correctly, in the north or north-east direction, an aquarium can bring harmony, financial growth, emotional well-being and neutralise Vastu dosh.

However, if placed incorrectly, it can bring imbalance due to conflict of energies and financial loss. Let's understand which direction is best for an aquarium and the rules to follow while placing it in the home.

The Best Directions To Place Your Aquarium

For maximum spiritual benefits, these directions are considered auspicious as per Vastu:

1. North Zone

The North direction is governed by Lord Kubera (the lord of wealth). Placing an aquarium in this direction attracts new income opportunities and career growth.

2. East Zone

East direction is governed by Lord Indra and the Sun. Placing an aquarium in this direction boosts social connections, harmony, and mental clarity.

3. North-East Zone

North-East direction is associated with purity, peace and spiritual energy. An aquarium placed in this direction, as per Vastu, helps balance the energy and reduce stress in the household.

Placing an aquarium in this direction boosts social connections (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Where Should You Place A Mirror At Home? Vastu Directions And Room-By-Room Guide

Which Directions And Rooms Are Not Suitable To Place The Aquarium?

According to Vastu, there are certain directions where an aquarium should not be placed:

1. South-East Zone

This direction is associated with the fire element. Placing a water element in this zone creates conflict, leading to household arguments, financial stress, and digestive health issues.

2. The Bedroom

Many Vastu practitioners advise against keeping an aquarium in the bedroom. The movement of fish creates restless, active energy, which can disrupt sleep, cause anxiety, and bring relationship conflicts.

3. The Kitchen

Never place the aquarium in the kitchen, as it is the zone of the fire element. Mixing water and fire here may lead to health issues for family members.

4. Under A Beam Or Direct Staircase

Never place the fish tank under a beam or staircase, as it creates heavy pressure, which leads to stagnation.

How Many Fish Should Be Placed In Aquarium?

According to Vastu, keeping 9 fish in total (8 Goldfish or Arowana and 1 Black Fish) is considered auspicious. The black fish absorbs negative energy and protects the home from the evil eye, while goldfish represents prosperity.