This day celebrates Lord Vishnu awakening from his four-month cosmic sleep (Yog Nidra), marking the end of Chaturmas. On Devuthani Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast, pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, chant Sri Vishnu mantras, and perform special puja rituals.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2026, also called Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devutthan Ekadashi, will be observed on Friday, 20th November 2026, according to the Smarta tradition and on 21st November, according to the Vaishnav tradition.

This day also marks the beginning of the traditional season for weddings and other auspicious ceremonies.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2026: Date, Tithi And Parana Time

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates and timings:

According to the Samarta tradition, which considers Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Shakti, Lord Ganesha, and Surya Dev as forms of one Supreme Brahman, Devuthani Ekadashi falls on 20th November, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:15 AM on Nov 20, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026

Parana Time - 01:11 PM to 03:18 PM on Nov 21

Devotees who follow the Vaishnav tradition should observe it on 21st November, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:15 AM on Nov 20, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026

Parana Time- 06:49 AM to 08:56 AM

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik (Image: Instagram/iamgodvishnu)

Significance Of Devuthani Ekadashi

Devuthani Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu traditions. The day celebrates Lord Vishnu awakening after four months of Yog Nidra, marking the end of Chaturmas and the beginning of auspicious Ceremonies.

It is also believed that devotees who observe fasts on this day get spiritual benefits equal to performing 1,000 Ashvamedha Yagnas.

Devuthani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi: Step-By-Step Rituals

On Devuthank Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and follow traditional rituals to seek his blessings:

1. Take a bath early in the morning during Brahma Muhurat and wear clean clothes.

2. Take a vow (Sankalp) to observe the fast.

3. Clean the puja altar, place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram Shila on a yellow cloth.

4. Draw a mandap using rice flour and place fresh sugarcane roots with leaves around the altar.

5. Light a ghee diya, offer yellow flowers, fruits, panchamrit, and sing the awakening mantra, 'Uttistha Govinda Tyaja Nidram Jagatpate'.

6. Offer sweets and seasonal fruits as bhog to the divine.

7. Recite Devuthani Ekadashi Katha followed by Vishnu Aarti.

8. Perform or attend the Tulsi Vivah in the evening.

9. Then break the fast the next day at the auspicious time with gratitude.