Devuthani Ekadashi 2026, also called Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devutthan Ekadashi, will be observed on Friday, 20th November 2026, according to the Smarta tradition and on 21st November, according to the Vaishnav tradition.
This day celebrates Lord Vishnu awakening from his four-month cosmic sleep (Yog Nidra), marking the end of Chaturmas. On Devuthani Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast, pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, chant Sri Vishnu mantras, and perform special puja rituals.
This day also marks the beginning of the traditional season for weddings and other auspicious ceremonies.
Devuthani Ekadashi 2026: Date, Tithi And Parana Time
Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates and timings:
According to the Samarta tradition, which considers Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Shakti, Lord Ganesha, and Surya Dev as forms of one Supreme Brahman, Devuthani Ekadashi falls on 20th November, 2026.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:15 AM on Nov 20, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026
Parana Time - 01:11 PM to 03:18 PM on Nov 21
Devotees who follow the Vaishnav tradition should observe it on 21st November, 2026.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:15 AM on Nov 20, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026
Parana Time- 06:49 AM to 08:56 AM
Devuthani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik (Image: Instagram/iamgodvishnu)
Significance Of Devuthani Ekadashi
Devuthani Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu traditions. The day celebrates Lord Vishnu awakening after four months of Yog Nidra, marking the end of Chaturmas and the beginning of auspicious Ceremonies.
It is also believed that devotees who observe fasts on this day get spiritual benefits equal to performing 1,000 Ashvamedha Yagnas.
Devuthani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi: Step-By-Step Rituals
On Devuthank Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and follow traditional rituals to seek his blessings:
1. Take a bath early in the morning during Brahma Muhurat and wear clean clothes.
2. Take a vow (Sankalp) to observe the fast.
3. Clean the puja altar, place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram Shila on a yellow cloth.
4. Draw a mandap using rice flour and place fresh sugarcane roots with leaves around the altar.
5. Light a ghee diya, offer yellow flowers, fruits, panchamrit, and sing the awakening mantra, 'Uttistha Govinda Tyaja Nidram Jagatpate'.
6. Offer sweets and seasonal fruits as bhog to the divine.
7. Recite Devuthani Ekadashi Katha followed by Vishnu Aarti.
8. Perform or attend the Tulsi Vivah in the evening.
9. Then break the fast the next day at the auspicious time with gratitude.
Note: Tulsi leaves must be included in the offering.
ALSO READ: What Is the Narayan Kavach? Know the Powerful Vishnu Prayer For Protection
Light a ghee diya, offer yellow flowers, fruits and panchamrit (Image: Pexels)
How Is Tulsi Vivah Connected To Devuthani Ekadashi?
Devuthani Ekadashi share a special connection with Tulsi Vivah. This ritual symbolises the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Shaligram, a sacred representation of Lord Vishnu.
According to the Shiv Puran and the Padma Puran, Devi Vrinda was the devoted wife of the Asura king Jalandhar and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. Her chastity to Jalandhar made him undefeatable. To defeat him, Lord Vishnu took Jalandhar's form, breaking Vrinda's vow of chastity.
Recommended For You
When she learned the truth, she cursed Lord Vishnu. From her curse and spiritual devotion, the Tulsi plant was born. Lord Vishnu then blessed Vrinda with the boon that she would always remain close to him, and he would marry her in his Shaligram form during the month of Kartik.
That is why Tulsi Vivah is performed on Devuthani Ekadashi.
ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati?
Devuthani Ekadashi reminds devotees how true devotion goes beyond fasting and worship.
FAQs
1. When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2026?
Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, November 20, 2026, in the Smarta tradition. Vaishnava Ekadashi falls on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
2. When is Tulsi Vivah in 2026?
Tulsi Vivah will be observed on November 21, 2026, according to several festival calendars. Regional traditions may differ.
3. What is the main mantra for Dev Uthani Ekadashi?
One of the most widely recited mantras is Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.