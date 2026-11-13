The Sun will transit in Scorpio on 16th November, 2026. This planetary transition is called Surya Gochar or Vrishchika Sankranti, and affects career, love life and finances.
In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents authority, confidence, leadership and professional recognition. Scorpio is ruled by Mars, a friendly planet to the Sun. This movement brings transformation, financial auditing, intense romantic truth and strategic career moves.
Let's understand what this transition will bring and how it will affect the career, love life and finances.
Sun Transit in Scorpio: Date And Time
According to Astropatri, the transit date and time are:
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Transit Detail
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Information
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Sun Enters Scorpio
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16th November 2026, approximately 7:43 PM IST
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Sun Leaves Scorpio
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16th December 2026
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Transit Duration
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Approximately one month
Sun Transit In Scorpio 2026: How This Transit Will Affect Career?
Sun transiting in Scorpio means one should focus on strategy. Scorpio is a fixed water sign associated with transformation, research, the hidden, and emotional intensity. These qualities if used properly can help professionals provide excellent career growth.
- Keep these few things in mind during this period:
- Review your growth plans
- Build strong professional connections
- Take responsibility for important projects or decisions
- Avoid workplace politics and conflicts
- Complete your pending tasks.
Sun transiting in Scorpio means one should focus on strategy over spectacle (Image: Pexels)
Sun Transit In Scorpio 2026: How This Transit Will Affect Your Love Life
In Vedic astrology, Scorpio represents emotional intensity, possessiveness, and secrecy. Therefore sun transiting in scorpio bring high emotions, a need for deeper connection, and potential power or ego struggles in love and relationships.
During this period, keep these few things in mind:
- Avoid unnecessary conflicts or arguments.
- Give nd respect privacy.
- Keep communication clear.
- Address unresolved family responsibilities.
- Give attention and time to relationships.
ALSO READ: Love Or Money? These 5 Zodiac Signs May Choose Wealth Over Romance
Sun Transit In Scorpio 2026: How This Transit Will Affect Finances?
Financial decisions during the Sun transit in Scorpio 2026 encourage strategic planning, clearing money-related issues, and disciplined budgeting.
During the period, keep these few things in mind:
- Cross-check your existing financial deals and documents.
- Identify operational weaknesses.
- Strengthen your paperwork
- Develop realistic long-term strategies.
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Sun transit in Scorpio affects each zodiac sign differently. For some signs, it can bring new career opportunities or support through professional networks. Others may need to manage expenses, business partnerships or workplace changes carefully.
FAQs
1. When will the Sun enter Scorpio in 2026?
The Sun will enter Scorpio on 16 November 2026 at approximately 7:43 PM IST. It will remain in Scorpio until 16 December 2026.
2. Which zodiac signs may benefit from Sun transit in Scorpio 2026?
Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Aquarius have supportive house placements. They may focus on employment, business initiatives, income opportunities and career growth.
3. What are the common challenges or opportunities that arise during a Sun in Scorpio transit?
Common challenges include power struggles, emotional intensity, or financial scrutiny, alongside opportunities for deep healing, profound transformation, and significant growth.