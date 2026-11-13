The Sun will transit in Scorpio on 16th November, 2026. This planetary transition is called Surya Gochar or Vrishchika Sankranti, and affects career, love life and finances.

In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents authority, confidence, leadership and professional recognition. Scorpio is ruled by Mars, a friendly planet to the Sun. This movement brings transformation, financial auditing, intense romantic truth and strategic career moves.

Let's understand what this transition will bring and how it will affect the career, love life and finances.

Sun Transit in Scorpio: Date And Time

According to Astropatri, the transit date and time are:

Transit Detail Information Sun Enters Scorpio 16th November 2026, approximately 7:43 PM IST Sun Leaves Scorpio 16th December 2026 Transit Duration Approximately one month

Sun Transit In Scorpio 2026: How This Transit Will Affect Career?

Sun transiting in Scorpio means one should focus on strategy. Scorpio is a fixed water sign associated with transformation, research, the hidden, and emotional intensity. These qualities if used properly can help professionals provide excellent career growth.

Keep these few things in mind during this period:

Review your growth plans

Build strong professional connections

Take responsibility for important projects or decisions

Avoid workplace politics and conflicts

Complete your pending tasks.

Sun transiting in Scorpio means one should focus on strategy over spectacle (Image: Pexels)