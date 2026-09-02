Rahu Dosh Remedies: Have you been experiencing unexpected setbacks and obstacles in your life? Opportunities are slipping away at the last moment, and your love life and career are also not on the right track. Nothing is going smoothly, even when you try to hold everything together. This could be the effect of Rahu Dosh present in your kundli.

Let's understand in detail what Rahu Dosh is, its effects and how one can reduce it. What Is Rahu Dosh In Vedic Astrology? In Vedic astrology, Rahu is a shadow planet, meaning it is not physically present, but its effect can be observed in an individual's life. This planet is considered the north lunar node associated with ambition, desires, illusions and karmic lessons. When this planet occupies certain places in the birth chart unfavourably or aligns negatively with other planets, it creates an astrological condition known as Rahu Dosh.

This dosha is not basically a curse that can never be cured but a karmic sign telling people to pay a little more attention to specific areas of life. Rahu is considered the north lunar node associated with ambition, desires, and illusions (Image: Facebook/luckystation) Effects Of Rahu Dosh The most common effects of Rahu Dosh are: Constantly feeling mental fog

Feeling unexplained anxiety and stress

Repeated obstacles at work

Financial instability

Relationship conflicts ALSO READ: Kaal Sarp Dosha Explained: How To Identify And Neutralize Its Effects 7 Powerful Rahu Dosh Remedies To Find Relief The seven powerful remedies to find relief from Rahu dosh are: 1. Chant Rahu Beej Mantra daily Chanting the Rahu Beej mantra “Om Bhram Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namah” or 'Om Raam Rahave Namah' is a powerful remedy to neutralise the effects of Rahu dosh in the kundli. These mantras should be chanted at least 108 times daily, especially on Saturdays, to pacify Rahu’s energy, reduce mental stress, and bring clarity.

2. Worship And Rituals Worshipping Lord Ganesha (remover of obstacles) and Goddess Durga (the divine protector) can also reduce the effects of Rahu dosh. Regular visits to the temples dedicated to these deities also help. 3. Gemstone Therapy Wearing a Gomed (Hessonite) gemstone during Rahu Dosh can be helpful, as it is believed to strengthen Rahu’s positive effects. However, always consult an astrologer before wearing the gemstone. 4. Wearing Dark Blue Or Black On Saturdays Wearing dark colours like black or blue on Saturdays can help neutralise the effects of Rahu Dosh, as these colours are associated with it. 5. Feed Crows And Donate To The Needy According to Vedic astrology, crows are connected to Rahu; that is why offering them sesame seeds and urad dal is considered auspicious and a well-known remedy for Rahu Dosh. Donating black items or clothes to the needy on Saturdays is also a powerful remedy. Acts of charity reduce karmic burdens associated with Rahu and improve life conditions.

According to Vedic astrology, crows are connected to Rahu (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Evil Eye Signs: 5 Signs You May Have Been Affected By Nazar According To Traditional Beliefs Rahu Dosh may create challenges in life; however, with these remedies, one can easily reduce its effects. If you are facing unexplained setbacks and obstacles in life, consult an astrologer to gain clarity. FAQs 1. How long does it take for Rahu Dosh remedies to show results? The results vary based on individual belief, consistency, and the severity of the Dosh. 2. What are the long-term benefits of consistently performing Rahu Dosh remedies? The long-term benefits of consistently performing Rahu Dosh remedies are increased mental clarity, reduced anxiety, improved decision-making, better relationships, and overall spiritual growth and harmony.