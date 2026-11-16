The 9 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads associated with Goddess Durga and governed by the shadow planet Ketu. This combination gives the bead a distinctive place among all Rudrakshas.
Goddess Durga represents strength with awareness, and Ketu is traditionally connected with detachment, introspection, and the spiritual journey.
For this reason, people wear 9 Mukhi Rudraksha for courage, resilience, spiritual strength, fearlessness, and grounded energy.
Let's understand why this Rudraksha is associated with Goddess Durga. Its benefits and the rules for wearing it.
Why Is 9 Mukhi Rudraksha Associated With Goddess Durga?
The nine natural lines running from top to bottom of the 9 Mukhi bead represent the Navadurga, the nine divine manifestations of Goddess Durga.
According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana and Shiva Purana, wearing this sacred bead blesses the seeker with all the power of nine goddesses.
Just as Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura, this bead destroys internal problems like self-doubt, irrational fears, and past-life karmic sins. When worn on the body, the bead acts as a protective shield against negative influences, evil eye (nazar), and black magic.
The nine natural lines running from top to bottom of the 9 Mukhi bead represent the Navadurga (Image: Pexels)
What Is The Astrological Significance Of 9 Mukhi Rudraksha?
Astrologically, the 9 Mukhi Rudraksha is ruled by Ketu (the South Node of the Moon), which is associated with detachment, intuition and introspection. When Ketu is malefic, afflicted or dominated in the horoscope, it can cause confusion and unexpected problems.
Wearing a 9 Mukhi bead neutralises Ketu's chaotic vibrations, sharpens the mind and provides clarity of thought. It gives purpose and a focused life.
Benefits of Wearing 9 Mukhi Rudraksha
Associated with divine feminine energy, 9 Mukhi Rudraksha offer various spiritual and health benefits:
1. Reduces Fear And Anxiety
If you suffer from public speaking anxiety, fear of failure, or unexplained panic attacks, the 9 Mukhi bead helps you feel emotionally balanced.
2. Helps In Spiritual Growth
Ruled by Ketu, which governs introspection, detachment and spiritual inquiry, it helps you meditate better and feel more connected to your inner self and higher power. This bead removes karmic sins and old family blockages.
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3. Protection Against Negative Energies
It acts as a protective shield against negative energies. It is highly recommended for healers, doctors, therapists, and travellers who regularly travel in unpredictable environments.
4. Health Benefits
Traditionally, 9 Mukhi Rudraksha is believed to support energy, vitality and mental steadiness. It is also believed to bring a sense of calm protection in uncertain phases.
Ruled by Ketu, which governs introspection, it helps you meditate better (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Rudraksha: 5 Things You Should Never Do While Wearing This Sacred Bead
Rules To Wear 9 Mukhi Rudraksha
For maximum spiritual benefits from 9 Mukhi Rudraksha, these are some rules you should follow:
- Before wearing the sacred bead, make sure it is activated and energised to unlock its power.
- If you are wearing it for the first time, wear it on Monday or Tuesday, as these days are considered auspicious. Navratri periods are exceptionally auspicious.
- Wear this Rudraksha during Brahma Muhurta or early morning.
- 9 Mukhi Rudraksha should be encased in pure silver, gold, or strung in a fresh red silk or cotton thread.
ALSO READ: 8 Mukhi Rudraksha For Rahu: Benefits, Meaning And How It Calms Rahu Dasha
How To Wear This Rudraksha?
Here are some steps that you need to follow while wearing the 9 Mukhi Rudraksha:
- Wake up early, bathe, and clean your puja space.
- Soak the Rudraksha bead in pure unpasteurized milk and gangajal (holy water) for 15 minutes for purification.
- After this, wipe the bead gently and let it dry.
- Then place the bead in the puja space, light a diya and offer red flowers and sandalwood paste to the bead.
- Hold the bead in your hand and chant the specific beej Mantra 'Om Hreem Hoom Namah' at least 108 times using a sphatik or Rudraksha Mala
- Then, touch the bead to your forehead to express gratitude and wear it around your neck or wrist.
FAQs
1. Can women wear 9 Mukhi Rudraksha?
Yes. According to scriptures, Rudraksha can be worn by anyone.
2. Can I wear 9 Mukhi Rudraksha while sleeping or visiting a hospital?
No. Remove it during sleep because of accidental damage. Also, when visiting hospitals, to maintain ritual purity.
3. Which hand should I wear the 9 Mukhi Rudraksha on?
Traditionally, men should wear the rudraksha on the right hand, and women on the left. For maximum benefit, wearing it around the neck is more auspicious.