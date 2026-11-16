The 9 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads associated with Goddess Durga and governed by the shadow planet Ketu. This combination gives the bead a distinctive place among all Rudrakshas.

Goddess Durga represents strength with awareness, and Ketu is traditionally connected with detachment, introspection, and the spiritual journey.

For this reason, people wear 9 Mukhi Rudraksha for courage, resilience, spiritual strength, fearlessness, and grounded energy.

Let's understand why this Rudraksha is associated with Goddess Durga. Its benefits and the rules for wearing it.

Why Is 9 Mukhi Rudraksha Associated With Goddess Durga?

The nine natural lines running from top to bottom of the 9 Mukhi bead represent the Navadurga, the nine divine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana and Shiva Purana, wearing this sacred bead blesses the seeker with all the power of nine goddesses.

Just as Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura, this bead destroys internal problems like self-doubt, irrational fears, and past-life karmic sins. When worn on the body, the bead acts as a protective shield against negative influences, evil eye (nazar), and black magic.