When a person feels too much pressure, they may experience anxiety and fear. In this case, wearing 10 Mukhi Rudraksha can help reduce these negative emotions and bring peace.

10 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads known in Vedic science. It represents Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and is blessed by the 10 Dikpalas (the guardians of the ten directions).

Wearing this rudraksha can protect the wearer from many negatives, such as black magic, anxiety, and spells of bad luck.

Let's understand the significance, benefits and rules for wearing this rudraksha.

Significance Of 10 Mukhi Rudraksha

According to ancient scriptures like the Shiva Purana and Padma Purana, the 10 Mukhi Rudraksha holds immense spiritual significance:

1. Blessed By Lord Vishnu: It carries the divine energy of the 10 Avatars (Dashavatara) of Lord Vishnu, providing balance, protection, and harmony in the wearer's life.

2. Protection From All 10 Directions: The 10 Mukhi rudraksha is a natural seed with ten clear grooves or lines on its surface. These 10 faces represent 10 directions, also called Dikpalas.

Thus, wearing it is believed to guard the wearer against physical harm, negative eyes, and black magic from every angle.

3. Planetary Neutraliser: According to spiritual texts, where other Rudraksha beads are connected to a specific planet, the 10 Mukhi calms the malefic effects of the nine planets, specifically Rahu, Ketu or Saturn.

10 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads associated with Lord Vishnu (Image: Facebook/Lord Vishnu)

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Benefits Of Wearing 10 Mukhi Rudraksha

1. Protection Against Negative Energies And Evil Eye

If an individual is suffering from unexplained anxiety, fear of the unknown, or is receiving negativity from others, the 10 Mukhi acts as a protective shield. It protects the wearer against these negative vibrations before they affect them.