When a person feels too much pressure, they may experience anxiety and fear. In this case, wearing 10 Mukhi Rudraksha can help reduce these negative emotions and bring peace.
10 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads known in Vedic science. It represents Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and is blessed by the 10 Dikpalas (the guardians of the ten directions).
Wearing this rudraksha can protect the wearer from many negatives, such as black magic, anxiety, and spells of bad luck.
Let's understand the significance, benefits and rules for wearing this rudraksha.
Significance Of 10 Mukhi Rudraksha
According to ancient scriptures like the Shiva Purana and Padma Purana, the 10 Mukhi Rudraksha holds immense spiritual significance:
1. Blessed By Lord Vishnu: It carries the divine energy of the 10 Avatars (Dashavatara) of Lord Vishnu, providing balance, protection, and harmony in the wearer's life.
2. Protection From All 10 Directions: The 10 Mukhi rudraksha is a natural seed with ten clear grooves or lines on its surface. These 10 faces represent 10 directions, also called Dikpalas.
Thus, wearing it is believed to guard the wearer against physical harm, negative eyes, and black magic from every angle.
3. Planetary Neutraliser: According to spiritual texts, where other Rudraksha beads are connected to a specific planet, the 10 Mukhi calms the malefic effects of the nine planets, specifically Rahu, Ketu or Saturn.
10 Mukhi Rudraksha is one of the most powerful sacred beads associated with Lord Vishnu (Image: Facebook/Lord Vishnu)
ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati?
Benefits Of Wearing 10 Mukhi Rudraksha
1. Protection Against Negative Energies And Evil Eye
If an individual is suffering from unexplained anxiety, fear of the unknown, or is receiving negativity from others, the 10 Mukhi acts as a protective shield. It protects the wearer against these negative vibrations before they affect them.
2. Reduces Kaal Sarp Dosh And Pitru Dosh
While most Rudraksha calms specific planetary doshas, the 10 Mukhi represents all nine planets (Navagraha) plus the wearer’s aura. If your birth chart has severe Kaal Sarp Dosh or unstable planetary periods (Mahadasha/Antardasha), wearing the 10 Mukhi calms the chaos without needing complex planetary rituals.
3. Enhances Decision-Making And Focus
As 10 Mukhi Rudraksha is associated with Lord Vishnu, this bead clears mental brain fog and helps build focus. It also calms the mind and provides spiritual growth.
4. Spiritual Awakening And Chakra Balancing
Wearing 10 Mukhi Rudraksha balances the Heart (Anahata) and Throat (Vishuddha) Chakras. Thus transforming fear into confidence, peace and emotional security.
How To Wear The 10 Mukhi Rudraksha?
For maximum spiritual benefit, follow these steps:
- Choose an authentic rudraksha from Nepal or Java variety. Ensure it has an X-ray test certificate to confirm 10 natural compartments/seeds inside.
- On a Monday or Thursday morning, wash the bead with pure Ganga jal and unpasteurized raw cow’s milk.
- Place it before an image of Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva. Offer sandalwood paste, fresh white flowers, and light a ghee lamp.
- Chant the Bija Mantra 'Om Hreem Namah' 108 times using a rosary mala.
- Wear the rudraksha in silk or cotton thread, or capped in pure silver or gold as a pendant or bracelet facing east or north.
Recommended For You
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Attribute
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Details
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Ruling Deity
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Lord Vishnu & The 10 Dikpalas
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Ruling Planet
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All 9 Planets (Navagrahas)
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Bija Mantra
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Om Hreem Namah / Om Kheem Namah
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Best Day to Wear
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Sunday or Monday morning
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Primary Benefit
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Evil eye protection, fearlessness, planetary balance
FAQs
1. Can anyone wear a 10 Mukhi Rudraksha?
Yes, anyone can wear a 10 Mukhi Rudraksha regardless of zodiac sign, age, or gender.
2. What are the daily rules for wearing it?
Remove the bead before visiting a funeral house or taking a bath to protect it from harsh soaps and chemical degradation.
3. Which is the best day to wear 10 Mukhi Rudraksha?
Monday and Thursday are considered the best days to wear 10 Mukhi Rudraksha.