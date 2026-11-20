Ekalavya is considered one of the most skilled archers from the epic Mahabharata who learned from Dronacharya, the legendary military teacher. When Guru Dronacharya came to know that Ekalavya had learned from him, he asked for his right thumb as Guru Dakshina.

To honour the vow he made to Arjuna to make him the world's greatest archer and to protect the Kingdom of Hastinapur from a potential enemy allied with Jarasandha. While often viewed as pure betrayal, the Mahabharata frames it as a brutal act of political self-preservation and duty (Dharma). Who Was Ekalavya? Ekalavya was a prince of the Nishada ( a tribe of hunters) and the son of Hiranyadhanus, the king of the Nishadas and a commander in the army of Jarasandha (the ruler of Magadha). Ekalavya was quite ambitious and wanted to become a great archer and a brave warrior. To become so, he went to Guru Dronacharya, the royal teacher of the Pandavas and the Kauravas. However, when Ekalavya asked him to teach him, Dronacharya turned him down.

In those days, a teacher could teach the royal family and was not allowed to teach state art to others. Bound by royal duty and the rigid rules, Dronacharya could not accept him as a student. Ekalavya was a prince of the Nishada (Image: Instagram/nishadarmy) ALSO READ: The Cosmic Story Of Chhathi Maiya: Why Is She Worshipped Alongside The Sun God? The Silent Disciple And The Clay Idol Heartbroken, Ekalavya went deep into the forest, made a mud and clay idol of Dronacharya and placed it in his shelter. He revered it daily as his living master. Every morning, after offering prayers to the statue, Ekalavya practised archery with discipline. He became so good at it that he even surpassed the state princes at the art.

Ekalavya made a mud and clay idol of Dronacharya (Image: Instagram/dharmaweave) A Display Of Unmatched Skill Ekalavya’s skills remained a secret until Dronacharya took his royal students to the forest for a royal hunt. One day, while practising, a dog started barking. It irritated him, and he shot seven arrows in quick succession, filling the dog’s mouth with arrows without injuring him.

When the dog ran back to the royal stay, Dronacharya was surprised by such skilled archery. Then, along with the Pandavas, he set out to look for the archer. Why Dronacharya Asked Ekalavya For His Thumb As Guru Dakshina? When Drona tracked the archer, they found Ekalavya in the forest. When Dronacharya asked Ekalavya who taught him archery, he proudly declared himself his disciple and pointed to the clay statue.

Realising the boy had the skills to surpass even Arjuna, he asked Ekalavya for his right thumb as Guru Dakshina. A guru dakshina was the offering made to a teacher when the teacher considered the shishya to have completed his learning.

The reason behind it was his sacred promise that he made to Arjuna, to make him the most skilled archer among others. The second reason was to protect the Kuru dynasty. ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Rama Worship Goddess Durga Before Fighting Ravana? The Story Of Akal Bodhan Did Ekalavya Ever Shoot Again? Ekalavya’s sacrifice made Arjuna the most skilled archer, but he did not stop shooting. Instead, he innovated a new technique using his index and middle fingers for archery. Later in the Mahabharata, Ekalavya fought alongside Jarasandha and Shishupala.

The episode remains one of the most controversial in the Mahabharata. The Ekalavya story reveals several layers of dharma (duty) and righteousness that operate at once. FAQs 1. Why did Dronacharya ask Ekalavya for his thumb? Dronacharya asked for Ekalavya's right thumb as Guru Dakshina after learning about his exceptional archery skills. 2. Who was Ekalavya's real guru? Ekalavya considered Dronacharya his guru and practised archery by worshipping a clay statue of him. 3. What happened to Ekalavya after giving his thumb? Despite losing his thumb, Ekalavya continued practising archery and remained an example of dedication and devotion to his guru.