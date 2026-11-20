If you step into any Hindu wedding, apart from extravagant decoration, you will notice almost every bride adorning her hands with red bangles. These red bangles, also popularly known as 'Chooda' represent Shakti (divine feminine energy), prosperity and marital happiness.

It is a part of Solah Shringaar (16 bridal ornaments) and signifies good health for the husband, fertility, and a clear mark of a woman's transition into married life.



Let's understand the spiritual, astrological and cultural significance of wearing red bangles after marriage.

Spiritual Significance Of Wearing Red Bangles Wearing red bangles after marriage holds immense spiritual importance. Here's how: 1. Symbol Of Shakti: In Hindu philosophy, red represents Shakti (divine feminine power). It is the same power that Goddess Durga, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Parvati embody. Wearing the red bangles, a bride is seen as the goddess walking into her new home, bringing prosperity, strength, and devotion with her. And red, being bold and hard to ignore, becomes the symbol of what she brings with her.

2. Symbol Of Marriage: The red bangles worn by the bride signify her transition into married life. They are considered sacred ornaments that she wears for a set period after the wedding, often 40 days or more. 3. Protection And Blessings: The ritual of wearing red bangles is believed to invoke divine protection and blessings for the bride as she walks into the new phase of life. The bangles are believed to remove negative energy and bring blessings to the newlyweds.

The red bangles worn by the bride signify her transition into married life (Image: Pexels) Astrological Significance Of Wearing Red Bangles In Vedic astrology, each colour is believed to carry specific planetary energy, and red is ruled by Mars (Mangal). This planet governs marriage, courage, and energy. If it is malefic or afflicted, it can cause great problems in marriage (Mangal dosh).

So, when a bride wears choora (red bangles), she strengthens the positive energy of Mars. Thus inviting protection, strength and blessings for the new phase of her life. ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati? Cultural Significance Of Wearing Red Bangles Different cultures of India view the bangles differently. Here's how: North India (Punjabi And Rajasthani) Brides in northern India, especially in Punjab and Rajasthan, adorn themselves with a set of choora, or red or white bangles. This custom is deeply rooted in Punjabi culture and represents marital bliss and fertility.

West Bengal: Shakha Pola And Loha Eastern Indian brides, especially from West Bengal, follow different customs, decorating the bangles made of conch shells called 'shankha pola.' These are paired with red and white bangles to symbolise a happy beginning and marital bliss.

It is also believed that the sound of shankha bangles invokes divine blessings that will protect the newly married couple from negative energies and promote their overall well-being and wealth. South India: Gold Bangles South Indian brides wear gold bangles, which symbolise wealth, success, and the lasting nature of their marriage. It is also believed to bestow blessings and good fortune onto the newlyweds. ALSO READ: Why Do Hindu Married Women Wear Toe Rings On Their Second Toe? Know The Belief Behind It Scientific And Health Significance Of Wearing Bangles Wearing bangles on the wrist also has many scientific and health benefits: The circular shape helps continuous flow of energy throughout the body.

The friction between bangles and the wrist stimulates acupressure points, improving blood circulation.

Metallic bangles made of gold, silver, or copper interact with the skin, helping balance body energy and even offering natural health benefits.

The circular shape helps continuous flow of energy throughout the body (Image: Pexels) Thus, wearing red bangles (choora) after marriage symbolises commitment, prosperity and blessings. FAQs 1. Why do Indian brides specifically wear red and not other colours? Red carries cultural, spiritual, and astrological significance. It’s tied to Mangal (Mars), the planet of marriage, and represents Shakti, the feminine energy of goddesses like Durga and Lakshmi. 2. Can a modern Indian bride wear a colour other than red? Yes. Red is still the most popular, but many brides today choose pastels, ivory, gold, pink, or even fusion shades. 3. What does a bridal choora symbolise? A bridal choora symbolises love, commitment, and blessings for a happy married life