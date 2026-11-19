If you can’t let go of someone who repeatedly hurts you, then it could indicate that you are in a karmic relationship. These connections feel like they will last forever but often bring repeated conflict, emotional pain, and attachment patterns that are hard to break.

Spiritually, these relationships are believed to carry unresolved issues from past lives, but from a psychological perspective, they often involve trauma bonding, unresolved emotional wounds, and unhealthy attachment styles.

Let's understand what a karmic relationship is and the five signs that indicate that they are karmic.

What Is A Karmic Relationship?

Karmic relationships are believed to come from past lives. They can be positive and negative depending on the karma (actions) that we took in past lives.

They tend to be intense and perhaps volatile or unpredictable, which is thought to be part of resolving these past-life conflicts. They usually end once these lessons are learned.

What Is The Purpose Of Karmic Relationship?

From a spiritual perspective, the purpose of a karmic relationship is to help both individuals clear their 'karma', which includes unresolved lessons, debt, or growth points.

From a psychological perspective, a karmic relationship involves trauma bonding or an unhealthy attachment loop. It's like an uncontrollable pull toward someone who pushes your boundaries, forces you to face your insecurities and limits.

A karmic relationship is built for growth, not to last forever.

The purpose of a karmic relationship is to help both individuals clear their 'karma' (Image: Pexels)

Karmic Relationship vs. Soulmate vs. Twin Flame: What’s The Difference?

Many times, people get confused between the three because of extreme emotional intensity. Here is how karmic connections are different from others:

Connection Type Primary Purpose Key Emotional Tone Long-Term Potential Karmic Relationship Teaches hard lessons and exposes unhealed trauma Volatile, addictive, anxious, intense Low (designed to end once the lesson is learned) Soulmate Offers mutual support, comfort, and steady love Grounding, peaceful, harmonious, safe High (built for long-term partnership) Twin Flame Mirrors your deepest soul blueprint and spiritual identity Intense, transformative, challenging Variable (requires deep spiritual maturity)

8 Signs You Are in a Karmic Relationship

Here are some signs that indicate that you are in a Karmic relationship:

1. The connection feels magnetic from the beginning. You may feel so much familiarity that you will feel like you've known them for lifetimes.