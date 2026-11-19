In modern times, with busy schedules, people often don't have time to wash their clothes in the morning, and they wash and dry them at night. However, according to Vastu Shastra, one should never wash clothes at night, as it disrupts the peaceful energy of the night and invites negative energy into the home.

Why Is Washing Clothes Considered Inauspicious?

Here are some reasons why washing clothes is discouraged:

1. Absorbs Negative Energy: In Vastu Shastra, sunlight is considered to carry a natural purifying energy that removes negativity. Drying clothes under this energy infuses the garments with vitality.

Night is traditionally associated with stillness and latent energies. According to beliefs, drying the clothes at night absorbs residual negativity, which directly affects the wearer the next morning, leading to stress, anxiety, or conflicts

2. The Ancestral Belief: In ancient times, it was believed that clothes left out at night for drying attract wandering spirits that attach themselves to the garment. Thus bringing stagnant and negative energy.

3. Pests And Predators: Hanging wet clothes outdoors is like an open invitation for pests, like spiders, snakes, scorpions, and moths, to nest in the folds. Without exposing these clothes to sunlight, wearing them could be dangerous.

4. Lack Of Solar Sterilisation: Sunlight provides natural ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which kills bacteria, dust mites, and fungal spores.

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According to beliefs, drying the clothes at night absorbs residual negativity (Image: Pexels)

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The Scientific Reason Why You Should Not Wash Clothes At Night?

Apart from Vastu and spiritual reasons, studies also discourage washing clothes at night because:

Without heat and natural airflow, wet clothes stay wet for a longer time and can generate a sour smell, which signals bacterial growth and mildew.

Wearing clothes dried in humid night environments can also cause skin allergies, dermatitis, and even increase asthma.

Situation Traditional Belief Modern Practical View Indoor Washing Machine And Heated Tumble Dryer Strictly avoided in traditional belief Completely fine. Zero exposure to pests, damp air, or stagnant moisture. Outdoor Air-Drying Overnight Brings home bad luck and negative spirits Avoid. High risk of pest infestation, morning dew, bacterial mould, and odours.

FAQs

1. Which is the best time to wash clothes?

In Vastu, daytime is considered the best time to wash and dry clothes as sunlight purifies and energises the garment. Thus bringing positive energy to the wearer.