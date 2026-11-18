This is one of the most common things witnessed in urban apartments. People often keep their old or broken furniture, unused pots, or storage boxes on the balcony. According to Vastu, it is believed to block positive solar energy and prosperity from entering.

Here are 5 things you should never keep in your balcony according to Vastu principles.

Keeping the wrong items here, like broken furniture or thorny plants, not only ruins your aesthetic but also invites negative energy, financial loss, and mental fog.

In Vastu Shastra, a balcony serves as a gateway for positive energy and fresh air. It is also believed that this is the place that decides which energy should travel freely into your living space.

It is also believed to increase Rahu's energy, creating confusion and mental fog.

What To Do Instead: Imagine your balcony as an extension of your living room. So, if the furniture is broken, repair it immediately or dispose of it. Do not place heavy items in this area.

People often keep their old or broken furniture, unused pots, or storage boxes (Image: Pexels)

2. Thorny Plants

In apartment balconies, thorny and desert plants are popular because they are low maintenance.

According to Vastu, plants that have thorns invite tamasic energy. Placing cacti or aggressive thorny plants in the balcony is believed to invite domestic conflicts, strained relationships, and unnecessary interpersonal friction.

What To Do Instead: Place air-purifying plants like tulsi, money plant, jade, or flowering plants like Jasmine, to invite positive energy.

3. Dustbins And Cleaning Items

Many people keep their trash cans, dirty brooms, and wet mops in the balcony corner to keep them away from sight.

According to Vastu. the balcony is considered an entry point for Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Placing a dustbin or cleaning items in this zone affects this auspicious energy.

What To Do Instead: Keep the broom and cleaning tools in a closed cabinet ideally in the Northwest or West direction. Never leave open trash exposed to the sky on a balcony.

4. Dead, Dying, Or Artificial Plants

Sometimes people place plants in the balcony and forget to care for them. This causes them to turn brown under the harsh sun.

According to Vastu, these dead plants release Nirjiva (lifeless) energy, inviting negative and poor health into the household. Meanwhile, synthetic or plastic plants carry zero energy and create stagnant energy.

What To Do Instead: Do a weekly check on the plants. Remove the dry leaves immediately. If a plant is dead, compost it and replace the soil.

Place air-purifying plants like tulsi, money plant and jade in the balcony (Image: Pexels)

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5. Rusty Iron Items, Broken Electronics, And Scrap

Many people keep unused metal grills, broken wires, or defective gadgets on their balcony so it is away from their eyes until they find the right opportunity to throw them.

According to Vastu, storing rusted iron and dead electrical equipment creates Shani (Saturn) and Rahu energy. When kept in zones meant for light and air, they generate depressing energies leading to fatigue, legal battles, and blocked professional opportunities.

What To Do Instead: Sell the crap immediately. Do not use your open outdoor spaces as a junkyard.

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The Vastu Rule For Balconies

When you are setting up your balcony, here are some rules you should keep in mind according to the auspicious direction:

Direction Element And Colors Recommended Elements And Placement North / North-East Water / Light Green, Blue, Off-White Low-height green plants, small water fountains, open space East Air, Sunlight / White, Pale Yellow Tulsi plant, morning light access, unobstructed airflow South / South-West Earth / Terracotta, Ochre, Brown Heavier planters, sturdy wooden seating, warm lighting

FAQs

1. Which direction is best for a balcony as per Vastu?

North and East-facing balconies are considered most favourable, with North-East (Ishan) being the most auspicious zone of all.