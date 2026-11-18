Do you know that applying tilak with each finger has different meanings? The index finger of the right hand is used to apply tilak to the ancestors, the middle finger to oneself, and the ring finger is used for God and the deities.

In the Sanatan tradition, tilak is not just a religious symbol, but a symbol of reverence, purity, and humility. That is why using different fingers to apply tilak is believed to give different results. What Is A Tilak And Why Do People Apply It? Tilak is a mark made using sandalwood, ash, vermillion or turmeric. It is mostly applied on the forehead. The shape of the tilak and the substance it’s made from generally describe which deity it's applied for.

Like Shaivites (worshippers of Shiva), smear their foreheads with three horizontal lines using vibhuti (ash). Vaishnavas (worshippers of Vishnu) usually apply tilak using sandalwood, clay, or a mixture of both, in two vertical lines. Shaktas (worshippers of Devi) use kumkum to either draw a single red vertical line or a red dot.

It is believed that applying tilak between the eyebrows activates the third-eye chakra, providing clarity and helping build focus. It also brings peace and protects from many types of mental diseases. Tilak is a mark made using sandalwood, ash, vermillion or turmeric (Image: Pexels) Which Finger To Use For Tilak And What Each Symbolises? In Hindu traditions, different fingers are associated with different energies and intentions. The way Tilak is applied is therefore not just a ritual; it carries a sacred meaning. 1. Tarjani (Index Finger): Salvation The index finger is traditionally used when performing ancestral rites. It is believed that when tilak applied during specific rituals like shradh, tarpan or pind daan helps the person break away from the cycle of life and death and attain instant moksha or salvation.

2. Madhyama (Middle Finger): For Personal Blessings The middle finger of the right hand is used to apply a Tilak to oneself. This finger is associated with balance, stability, self-awareness, and spiritual consciousness. Thus, applying tilak with this finger brings these qualities.

ALSO READ: Twin Flame Theory Explained: Meaning, Signs And How To Spot Your Mirror Soul 3. Anamika (Ring Finger): For Gods And Deities In texts like Manusmriti, Skanda Purana and Dharmasindhu, the ring finger is described as the most sacred finger. For this reason, applying tilak with the ring finger is considered auspicious and is often used to apply tilak to deities.

4. Angushtha (Thumb): For Health And Wealth The thumb represents strength, action, stability, and blessings. As per astrology, the planet Venus is at the base of the thumb. It is said that applying Tilak using this finger brings luxury and good health.

Applying tilak on the forehead with the thumb of a priest, Brahmin or guest is considered auspicious. Applying tilak on the forehead with the thumb of a priest, Brahmin or guest is considered auspicious (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why Sugarcane Is Used To Make the Mandap For Tulsi Vivah: Significance And Ritual Meaning There are 13 places on the human body where Tilak can be applied, of which the forehead is considered the most auspicious. So, when applying tilak, make sure to use the right finger to set your intentions and bring the desired result.

FAQs 1. What if I accidentally use the 'wrong' finger for Tilak? If you accidentally use the 'wrong' finger for Tilak, then it's not a problem because intention is more important than strict traditional rules. 2. What are the common types of Tilak? Chandan, Kumkum, and Vibhuti are some common types of Tilak. 3. How does applying Tilak with a particular finger enhance spiritual practice? Applying Tilak with a particular finger enhances spiritual practice by bringing desired outcomes and inviting peace, wisdom and protection.