Do you know there is a manifestation technique that you can use to make someone think about you? It may sound surprising, but it's true. It's called the Whisper method, which is used to manifest specific things that involve another person, whether it's a text message, a job promotion, an apology or the things that you really desire to happen in your life.

In recent years, this method has gained popularity and is believed to really work. It doesn't require a lot of things, only your visualisation and focus to make it happen. Let's understand what the Whisper Manifestation Method is, how to practice it and how it works.

What Is the Whisper Method? The Whisper Method is a technique in which a person visualises walking up to someone, leaning in to their ear, and whispering a clear and positive message. This manifestation is used to get someone to think about you; it could be an ex or a crush.

Some people use it for money, a career or a business. Note: The Whisper method doesn't control the other person’s mind. Another person has independent thoughts, feelings, boundaries and choices. Whisper method is used to manifest a text message or promotion (Image: Pexels) How To Do The Whisper Method? Here are some steps that you need to follow to make your manifestation work: Step 1: Relax Yourself To do this manifestation technique, move away from a crowded space and sit in a calm and peaceful environment. Take 4 deep breaths and relax your nervous system. Then close your eyes. Step 2: Choose One Clear Intention Make sure the phrase that you want to whisper in their ear is short, clear and specific. For example: 'I want to have a calm conversation with my senior about my promotion,' or 'I want to feel confident when I present my proposal.' Clear intentions help you achieve your goal faster.

Step 3: Visualise The Setting Imagine the person you want to influence. Do not visualise fake scenarios, but a real environment. Where are they? At their desk? In bed? In their car? What are they wearing? What does the room smell like? The more specific details you picture, the more real it will feel.

Step 3: Walk Towards Them Now imagine walking up to them calmly and patiently. Stand before them or beside them. Step 4: Deliver The Whisper Lean into their ear and whisper your message three times with absolute conviction. Example: 'You miss hearing my voice. Text me today.' You recognise my value. Let's make this deal happen. Avoid phrases that sound desperate because it kills visualisation clarity.

Step 5: Then Walk Away Once you finish the third whisper, then turn around and walk away. Open your eyes, return to your present world and get involved in your task. Note: If you remain obsessed with whether it will work or keep checking your phone for a ping, then you will create energy disruption. This technique will only work when you let go. Lean in to their ear and whisper your message three times with absolute conviction (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: What Is the Two-Cup Manifestation Method? Steps And Rules To Follow How Does This Manifestation Work? When you practice the Whisper Method, two things happen to you: 1. The Reticular Activating System: By completely focusing on a specific result, your brain filters out every other unnecessary thought and helps you spot opportunities or moments of connection you would normally miss. 2. Behavioural De-escalation: By visualising that person, your anxiety gets reduced. This feeling helps you loosen up, making the other person feel more comfortable around you. ALSO READ: How To Practise The 17-Second Manifestation Method: Meaning And Steps Explained The whisper manifestation method is powerful because it narrows attention. Instead of repeating ten different desires, one clear intention is more effective for manifesting a specific person. FAQs 1. Is the Whisper Method manipulative or unethical? No, the Whisper Method is not manipulative or unethical as it focuses on positive intent, universal well-being, and respects free will. 2. How long does it take for the Whisper Method to show results? The results vary based on individual belief, consistency, and the nature of the desire. 3. Can I use the Whisper Method to get an ex-partner back? Yes, you can use this method to get back with your ex. However, it would be beneficial to focus on self-improvement and positive intentions.