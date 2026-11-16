Giving someone gifts is a wonderful way to express love and strengthen the bond. However, according to Vedic Astrology and Vastu Shastra, not every item is suitable to gift someone because every physical object holds a specific planetary energy. Gifting certain items like knives, leather items, or watches carries heavy energies that can bring karmic debts, break the loving bond, or attract negative energy into the receiver's home. If you want to keep your relationships strong and forever, here are 5 things you should never give as a gift, according to astrological tradition. 1. Sharp Objects- Knives, Scissors And Cutlery Sets Sharp, pointed objects like knives, scissors or cutlery carry intense, aggressive energy of Mars. Gifting these items can harm a bond and is also believed to bring negative energy. Astrologically, it brings conflict, sharp arguments, and misunderstandings into the relationship.

Sharp, pointed objects like knives carry intense, aggressive energy of Mars (Image: Pexels) 2. Clocks And Watches Clocks and watches carry the planetary energies of Saturn (Lord Shani) and Rahu, the shadow planet. In many Eastern astrological traditions, gifting a clock is seen as symbolically that time is running out or putting a timer on the relationship.

If, by any chance, the gifted clock stops working, it is believed to create stagnant energy, pause career growth and personal progress. ALSO READ: Can Aquarium Placement Affect Home Vastu? Right Directions And Rules 3. Handkerchiefs Never gift someone handkerchiefs, as it is governed by the Moon and Venus, representing water energy and emotional connection. A handkerchief is physically tied to wiping away tears and sweat. Gifting one is believed to attract sadness, heartbreak, and unnecessary stress in the receiver's life.

4. Footwear: Shoes and Boots Never gift someone leather items like shoes or boots, as they are ruled by Saturn (Lord Shani). Gifting these items is considered inauspicious, as it symbolically represents that you want that person to walk out of your life.

Gifting footwear creates a physical and energetic path of separation between the giver and the receiver. 5. Thorny Plants: Cactus Or Untrimmed Roses According to astrology, thorny plants are associated with Rahu and Mars energies. Gifting these items is considered inauspicious and can create conflict and misunderstanding in relationships. While indoor greenery usually boosts Vastu and Feng Shui energy, plants with sharp thorns release harsh, defensive energy. Instead, if you really want to gift a plant, choose leafy plants like Money plants or peace lilies instead. According to astrology, thorny plants are associated with Rahu (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Where Should You Place A Mirror At Home? Vastu Directions And Room-By-Room Guide How To Neutralise A 'Bad Luck' Gift? If you have accidentally received one of these items, or you have already given one of these items as a gift, then you can use a coin trick to reduce the bad luck.

For this, you just need to turn the gift into a transaction. When you are gifting someone, ask the receiver to give you a single coin so it looks like you are buying the gift from them. By exchanging money, you shift the energy from a ‘gift exchange’ to an official ‘purchase’. This exchange is believed to instantly neutralise the negative energy transfer. FAQs 1. Are these astrological beliefs universal across all cultures? No, they may change across different cultures. 2. What if I accidentally gifted one of these items? To neutralise perceived negative energy, cleansing rituals, a symbolic exchange, or offering a small coin in return are some methods you can practice. 3. Is there scientific evidence supporting these astrological claims? These are astrological and cultural beliefs, not scientific facts. However, they hold significant meaning and influence for many individuals and traditions.