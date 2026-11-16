2. Devuthani Ekadashi has a connection with the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant with Lord Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu). For this, devotees should decorate their Tulsi plant with a red chunri, turmeric, and flowers to invoke marital harmony and prosperity.

1. Wake up during Brahma Muhurta and take a holy bath while chanting Lord Vishnu mantras to purify your aura.

Traditionally, these are five things that every devotee should follow on this day:

In 2026, Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, as per Samartha traditions. Learn what things one should do and avoid on Devuthani Ekadashi.

On this day, devotees observe fast, sing devotional hymns and avoid certain activities like plucking tulsi leaves or sleeping during the vrat to honour the deity and maintain the sanctity of worship.

Devuthani Ekadashi, also celebrated as Prabodhini Ekadashi, falls on the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) of the Kartik month. This sacred day marks the end of Chaturmas, the four-month cosmic sleep of Lord Vishnu.

3. During puja, offer yellow flowers, banana, sweets and saffron-milked milk to Lord Vishnu. Ensure all food offered as prasad contains fresh Tulsi leaves. Lord Vishnu does not accept offerings without Tulsi.

4. Observe a nirjala or phalhar fast as per your convenience. If you are keeping a phalahar vrat, then you can consume milk, water, nuts, and fruits.

5. According to Padma Purana, devotees who spend the night of Devuthani Ekadashi singing hymns, chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama, or reciting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra receive equal spiritual benefits as performing grand sacrifices.

6. Build a mandap (canopy) around the puja area using fresh sugarcane stalks, symbolising sweetness and abundance. Also light mustard oil or cow ghee diyas around your home entrance to welcome divine energies.

7. Finish your prayers by donating food, yellow clothes, blankets, or sesame seeds to the needy or Brahmins. Giving donations on Devuthani Ekadashi is believed to cleanse karmic sins.

This sacred day marks the end of Chaturmas (Image: Facebook/LordVishnu)

ALSO READ: Why Do Hindus Fast On Ekadashi? Know Its Deep Connection With Lord Vishnu

7 Things You Should Not Do On Devuthani Ekadashi

Here are some things you must avoid on Devuthani Ekadashi to maintain the sanctity of your worship:

1. The most important thing one must avoid on this day is plucking Tulsi leaves. It is considered disrespectful to Goddess Tulsi. Instead, collect fresh leaves the previous day or pick those leaves that have naturally fallen.

2. In Vedic tradition, eating rice on Ekadashi is considered inauspicious. According to scriptures, eating rice on this day is believed to invite negative energies that already reside in grains on Ekadashi.

3. Avoid eating tamsic food like onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol on this day. If you are observing a phalahar vrat, then also avoid using table salt. Instead, use rock salt.

4. Traditionally, cutting hair or nails on this day should be avoided to maintain physical and cosmic stability.

5. Do not indulge in fights or arguments on this day, as it breaks the spiritual potency of the fast.

6. Do not sleep during the day on Ekadashi, as it drains spiritual energy and reduces the merits of the fast. Stay engaged in devotional listening, reading sacred texts, or silent chanting.

7. Never break the fast during Hari Vasara (the first quarter of Dwadashi tithi). Always break it after sunrise the next day within the specified Parana window.

ALSO READ: Devuthani Ekadashi 2026: November 20 or 21? Know Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

Devuthani Ekadashi Fasting Rules: Quick Summary

Here are some fasting rules that devotees must follow on this Ekadashi:

Aspect Recommended Practice Prohibited Practice What To Eat Fruits, milk, makhana, rock salt Rice, lentils, wheat, onion, garlic Worship Tulsi Vivah, Vishnu Sahasranama Plucking fresh Tulsi leaves Focus Peace, chanting, charity Anger, gossip, daytime sleep

FAQs

1. What happens if I accidentally eat rice on Devuthani Ekadashi?

If you have eaten rice unintentionally, pray to Lord Vishnu for forgiveness, perform an extra round of chanting, and drink ganga jal with a Tulsi leaf to purify your system.