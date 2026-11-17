Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali, is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on Kartik Purnima (the full Moon night), whereas Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya (new moon night). Mythologically, this day marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon trio Tripurasura.

To celebrate Lord Shiva’s win, gods (Devas) descended to the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi) and lit thousands of diyas on the Ganga ghat, a tradition that continues to this day.

Why Exactly Is Dev Diwali Celebrated After 15 Days Of Diwali?

Diwali and Dev Diwali are connected by the fortnight cycle (Paksha) of the Hindu lunar calendar:

1. Diwali occurs on the darkest night of the month (New Moon). It celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile.

2. As the moon wanes into a full moon over the next fortnight (Shukla Paksha), it comes to Kartik Purnima.

3. Dev Diwali falls exactly on the 15th lunar day after Diwali. The name literally means 'Diwali of the Gods'. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva defeated Tripurasura.

Gods descended to the holy city of Kashi and lit thousands of diyas (Image: Pexels)

Why Dev Diwali Is Celebrated: The Mythological Story

According to the Shiv Purana, the three demons named Tarakaksha, Kamalaksha, and Vidyunmali, sons of the demon Tarakasura, performed intense penance to Lord Brahma.

Pleased by their tapasya, Lord Brahma granted them a boon when they requested three indestructible floating cities. One made of gold in heaven, one of silver in the sky, and one of iron on the Earth. Together, these cities were known as Tripura.