Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali, is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on Kartik Purnima (the full Moon night), whereas Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya (new moon night). Mythologically, this day marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon trio Tripurasura.
To celebrate Lord Shiva’s win, gods (Devas) descended to the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi) and lit thousands of diyas on the Ganga ghat, a tradition that continues to this day.
Why Exactly Is Dev Diwali Celebrated After 15 Days Of Diwali?
Diwali and Dev Diwali are connected by the fortnight cycle (Paksha) of the Hindu lunar calendar:
1. Diwali occurs on the darkest night of the month (New Moon). It celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile.
2. As the moon wanes into a full moon over the next fortnight (Shukla Paksha), it comes to Kartik Purnima.
3. Dev Diwali falls exactly on the 15th lunar day after Diwali. The name literally means 'Diwali of the Gods'. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva defeated Tripurasura.
Gods descended to the holy city of Kashi and lit thousands of diyas (Image: Pexels)
Why Dev Diwali Is Celebrated: The Mythological Story
According to the Shiv Purana, the three demons named Tarakaksha, Kamalaksha, and Vidyunmali, sons of the demon Tarakasura, performed intense penance to Lord Brahma.
Pleased by their tapasya, Lord Brahma granted them a boon when they requested three indestructible floating cities. One made of gold in heaven, one of silver in the sky, and one of iron on the Earth. Together, these cities were known as Tripura.
The boon came with one condition: that these cities could only be destroyed when they came into a single line and only by a single arrow
The Chaos After The Boon
After the boon, the brothers used their power to terrorise all three worlds and began tormenting the Devas, sages and all three worlds.
Lord Shiva Becomes 'Tripurantaka'
Unable to defeat the demons, the gods went to Lord Shiva for help. Using their combined powers, the gods created a divine chariot and weapons for Lord Shiva.
The Earth became the chariot, Lord Brahma became the charioteer, Mount Meru served as the bow, with Vasuki (the serpent king) as the bowstring, while Lord Vishnu himself became the arrow.
On the night of Kartik Purnima, the three cities came into one line. Lord Shiva then released a single arrow, destroying Tripura and the demons. From that moment, Lord Shiva came to be known as Tripurantaka or Tripurari.
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Why the Gods Descend To Varanasi On Dev Diwali
To celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory, the Devas descended to Kashi (Varanasi), took a holy dip in the Ganges and lit millions of diyas on the ghat. This divine celebration came to be known as Dev Deepawali (The Diwali of the Gods).
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Diwali vs. Dev Diwali: Quick Difference Between The Two
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Feature
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Diwali
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Dev Diwali
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Date
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Kartik Amavasya (New Moon)
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Kartik Purnima (Full Moon)
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Primary Deity
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Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Rama
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Lord Shiva
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Where It Is Celebrated
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Worldwide, Ayodhya
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Varanasi (Kashi), Uttar Pradesh
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Theme
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Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya
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Victory of Lord Shiva
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Ritual
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People light diyas at home and make rangoli
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Light diyas on the Ganga ghat and perform Maha Aarti
How Is Dev Diwali Celebrated In Varanasi?
In modern times, Dev Diwali is celebrated in Varanasi by lighting millions of diyas in a line stretching from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat, as well as on temples and rooftops. Devotees also perform deep daan by floating diyas on the Ganga as an offering to Mother Ganga.
In the evening, a high priest performs Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat with conch shells, bells, large brass lamps, and chants of Har Har Mahadev. Millions of devotees also take a holy dip in the Ganges at dawn.
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Dev Diwali is celebrated to express gratitude to Lord Shiva and celebrate the victory of good over evil.
FAQs
1. When is Dev Diwali in 2026?
Dev Diwali 2026 falls on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, on Kartik Purnima, the full moon of the month of Kartik.
2. Is Dev Diwali only celebrated in Varanasi?
Dev Diwali is mostly celebrated in Varanasi. However, devotees across India observe Kartik Purnima with Ganga snan, deep daan and worship at home and in temples.
3. What should be offered to Lord Shiva on Dev Deepawali?
Offer water, milk, bel patra, flowers and a ghee lamp to Lord Shiva, and chant Om Namah Shivaya.