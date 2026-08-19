Who doesn't want to attract love in their life? Everyone craves a partner who is supportive, caring and respectful. However, in this fast-paced world, it is hard to find a suitable partner. However, with the help of certain mantras, one can attract love and marriage by aligning one's energy.

These mantras have no scientific evidence that they work, but according to Hindu beliefs, if the mantras are recited properly with faith and devotion, they have the power to invoke the blessings of the divine. Here are seven powerful mantras that, when recited with deep devotion and faith, can help you attract love and long-lasting relationships.

7 Powerful Mantras To Chant For Love And Marriage Here are some powerful mantras that can help you to attract love and marriage in your life: 1. Chamunda Vashikaran Mantra “Om Chamunde Jai Jai Vashyakari Sarva Satvannmah Swaha” Meaning: "Victory and glory to Goddess Chamunda, who brings all living beings under her divine spell, control, and benevolent attraction." Benefits of chanting this mantra: Helps in attracting people by building confidence and improving communication

Provides harmony in relationships

Protects from negative energies

Provides mental clarity Chamunda Vashikaran Mantra helps in attracting people by building confidence and improving communication (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: 5 South Indian Gods Associated With Wealth And Good Fortune 2. Kleem Mantra "Om Kleem Namaha" Meaning: Salutations to the divine energy of attraction Benefits of chanting this mantra: Helps in attracting love

Builds confidence and self-esteem

Increases the aura and charm 3. Swayamvara Parvati Mantra "Om Hreem Yogini Yogini Yogeswari Yoga Bhayankari Sakala Sthavara Jangamasya Mukha Hrudayam Mama Vasam Akarsha Akarshaya Namaha" Meaning: "O Devi, reciting the Hrim seed-mantra, I invoke you—O Yogini, O Supreme Mistress of Yoga, O Fierce and Powerful One of Yoga! Attract the faces and hearts of all moving and non-moving beings, and draw them (or bring them) under my influence and harmony. Salutations to you."

Benefits of chanting this mantra: Removes obstacles in marriage

Attracts love

Brings harmony in relationships 4. Kamadeva Mantra "Om Kamadevaya Vidmahe Pushpabanaya Dhimahi Tanno Ananga Prachodayat" Meaning: "Om. Let us meditate on the God of love. We contemplate the one who wields flower arrows. May that bodiless (Ananga) energy inspire and guide our minds." Benefits of chanting this mantra: Promotes self-love

Helps in attracting romantic partners

Creates harmony in relationships

Heals past emotional wounds 5. Lakshmi Narayan Mantra "Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Lakshmi Narayanaya Namaha" Meaning: "I bow down to the divine abundance and the sacred energy of wealth (Shreem, Hreem, Kleem), offering my salutations to the divine couple, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayana (Vishnu)." Benefits of chanting this mantra: Builds harmony in relationships

Removes obstacles in marriage

Attracts financial security

Removes negativity 6. Goddess Kamakshi Mantra "Om Hrim Srim Klim Kameshi Kamakshi Klim Srim Hrim Svaha" Benefits of chanting this mantra: Helps in fulfilling wishes

Provides inner peace

Attracts wealth, harmony

Protects from negative energy 7. Krishna Mantra "Om Kleem Krishnaya Namah" Meaning: "I bow to Lord Krishna, the seed of divine attraction and love". Benefits of chanting this mantra: Helps in attracting a life partner

Strengthens emotional bonds

Provides inner peace and calm

Brings sweetness in relationships By chanting the Krishna mantra, one can attract a life partner (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Seeing A Monkey In Dreams: Know Its Meaning And Significance

These are seven powerful mantras that one can use to attract love and long-lasting relationships.