Suppose you sit down to eat your breakfast and you find a hair in your food. And it didn't happen for the first time. You are repeatedly seeing it. According to popular belief, it is considered inauspicious, and in food astrology, it indicates a message from your ancestors or signs that something important in your life needs your attention.

While it is gross in the physical world, spiritual traditions view it as a warning sign about your boundaries, relationships, and energy. Let's understand what finding hair in the food means spiritually and astrologically. What Does Finding Hair In Your Food Mean? Hair in food usually comes up while cooking and eating. While people connect this event to dirt in the house or improperly cleaning vegetables, others believe it could be an ancestral curse or an increase in Rahu's influence.

1. Rahu's influence: In Vedic astrology, strange, unexplainable, or disturbing incidents in daily life are often linked to the lunar node, Rahu, the shadow planet. In such situations, it is believed that there is a bad influence of Rahu, and it is increasing in your house or life.

You may experience financial loss, as Rahu doesn't allow money to stay in one place. 2. Pitru Dosh: According to scriptures, repeatedly finding hair in the food indicates that you have been afflicted by an ancestral curse. This curse happens when proper rituals to respect ancestors are not conducted or when ancestral customs are ignored.

It can also indicate that your ancestors are trying to draw your attention towards some unsolved spiritual issues. If you keep avoiding them, then it could lead to many disruptions in your life. 3. The 2nd House Connection: In Western Astrology, food and eating are all connected to the 2nd house that governs personal values, self-worth, income, and physical nourishment. Hair carries a person's energy, and when it is repeatedly found in your food, it symbolises another person’s thoughts, stress, or bad vibes getting mixed into your personal energy pool.

As the 2nd House also rules money, it could also be a sign to keep an eye on your finances. Pitru Dosh happens when proper rituals to respect ancestors are not conducted (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7 Chakras and Their Colours: What Does Each Colour Represent Spiritually? What Should You Do If You Find Hair In Your Food? Here are a few things that you can do after repeatedly finding hair in your food: 1. Perform ancestral rites and rituals like Tarpan and Shradh, especially during Pitru Paksha, to please your ancestors.

2. Take astrological guidance. A certified astrologer can look into your birth chart and tell you how Pitru Dosha is affecting your life. If you frequently find hair in your food, astrology can give you deeper insight.

3. You can also perform cleansing rituals like smudging with sage, using black tourmaline or amethyst or reciting mantras to create a harmonious environment.

Hair in food usually comes up while cooking and eating (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Twin Flame Theory Explained: Meaning, Signs And How To Spot Your Mirror Soul Finding hair in food repeatedly is a sign that one should pay attention to unsolved spiritual issues. By recognising these signs, a person can take the right steps and move towards healing and balance. FAQs 1. What are the health risks of eating hair? While generally harmless if ingested, it signifies poor hygiene and can carry bacteria. 2. What should I do if I repeatedly find hair in restaurant food? Report the incident, speak to management, and contact consumer protection agencies. 3. Are there psychological effects of frequently finding contaminants in food? Yes, potential anxiety, aversion, or changes in eating habits could be witnessed after frequently finding contaminants in food.