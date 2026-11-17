Maa Baglamukhi is the eighth of the ten Mahavidyas (wisdom goddesses) in Shakta Tantra. She is believed to hold the supreme cosmic power of Stambhana (the power to still, freeze, or paralyse negative forces).

Her beej (seed) mantra ‘Hleem’ carries her whole cosmic energy. If you are stuck in your life or facing challenges, this simple beej mantra helps you achieve victory in your conflicts and remove negative energies from your path.

Meaning Of The Baglamukhi Beej Mantra

The Hleem breaks down into its three primal sounds:

1. Ha: Represents Lord Shiva, pure consciousness

2. La: Represents Indra, the physical earth, stability

3. E: Represents Mahamaya, the primordial feminine shakti

4. Bindu (M): Represents the cosmic sound, inner silence

If we combine the meaning of the whole mantra, it translates to 'Salutations to Goddess Baglamukhi, who dissolves hostile energy, immobilises corrupt speech, and helps the mind focus into absolute stillness.

Note: You will see both Hreem and Hleem beej mantras of Baglamukhi. However, the authentic Baglamukhi seed contains the ‘L’ sound, as it represents the paralysing energy (Stambhana).

Maa Baglamukhi is the eighth of the ten Mahavidyas (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Why Is Shri Suktam Recited During Lakshmi Puja?

Why Is the Baglamukhi Beej Mantra Chanted?

Unlike other mantras chanted for deep focus or for calmness, the Baglamukhi beej mantra carries fierce energy.

1. Chanting the Hleem mantra silences the internal battle that an individual is going through, such as self-doubt, panic attacks, and negative thoughts.

2. Traditionally known as Shatru Vinashini, Baglamukhi is used by practitioners when they are stuck in legal battles to silence the enemy if they are using improper techniques.

3. It acts as a psychic shield against jealousy, black magic, toxic workplace sabotage, and ill intentions.

4. Used by some devotees to calm ongoing family conflict or hostility between spouses.

5. Regular chanting of this mantra is believed to provide spiritual growth.

Chanting the Hleem mantra silences the internal battle(Image: Pexels)

Chanting Vidhi: Rules, Timing, And Precautions

Goddess Baglamukhi is also known as Pitambari, the goddess who wears yellow. While chanting her beej mantra, you need to follow certain rules and regulations:

Aspect When And How To Practice Ideal Time Brahma Muhurta or late evening after sunset Direction North or East Asana (Mat) Yellow cloth or woollen rug Attire Clean yellow clothing Mala Turmeric (Haldi) Mala with 108 beads How Many Times At least 108 times daily for beginners

Chanting Baglamukhi mantras should always be accompanied by pure ethical thoughts. When chanted with ill intentions, it can bring heavy karmic burdens according to classical Shakta philosophy.

ALSO READ: What Is the Narayan Kavach? Know the Powerful Vishnu Prayer For Protection