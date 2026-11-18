Have you ever wondered why Hindu married women wear toe rings on their second toe? These toe rings, also known as Bichhiya in Hindi, Mettelu in Telugu, and Minji in Tamil, carry marital symbolism, Ayurvedic wisdom, and subtle energy balancing.

They are usually made of silver and worn in pairs on the second toe of both feet. Let's understand the spiritual and cultural significance of wearing toe rings on the second toe.

Why Are Toe Rings Worn On The Second Toes?

In Hindu traditions, toe rings carry deep spiritual and Ayurvedic significance. Here's how:

1. Symbol Of Marital Status

In Hindu tradition, during marriage rituals, the groom makes the woman wear toe rings on their second toes, symbolising her transition into married life.

The custom of wearing toe rings was a way for women to show that they were not only married but also respected and honoured in their communities.

2. Enhance Fertility

In Ayurveda, it is said there is a nerve in the second toe which is connected to the uterus. When pressure is applied, it can regulate menstrual cycles and promote reproductive health.

3. Balance The Energy

In Ayurveda, prana (life force) is believed to reside in the toes. When toe rings are worn, they balance this energy for a healthy life.

In Hindu tradition, during marriage rituals, the groom makes the bride wear toe rings (Image: Pexels)

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Why Should Toe Rings Be Worn In Silver And Not In Gold?

Silver toe rings are preferred when worn on the toe because of their cooling properties. It is believed to absorb negative energies and promote good health.

In Vedic astrology, silver is associated with the Moon, symbolising calmness and emotional balance for a good married life.

Gold is believed to carry warm energy and is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. So, not to disrespect her, gold is not worn below the waist.

Silver toe rings are preferred when worn on the toe (Image: Pexels)

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Thus, wearing a toe ring on the second toe carries deep symbolic and cultural meaning, symbolising love and commitment.

FAQs

1. Can unmarried women wear toe rings?

Yes, absolutely. While toe rings carry marital symbolism in traditional Hindu rituals, modern Indian women wear them freely for fashion and self-expression

2. Do toe rings have health benefits?

According to Ayurveda, a nerve in the second toe connects to the uterus. A ring on this toe applies gentle, continuous acupressure that regulates the menstrual cycle and circulation.

3. Can men wear toe rings?

There is no rule in Hindu scriptures that men can't wear toe rings. In fact, some men wear them for acupressure and during certain rituals.