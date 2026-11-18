Dev Deepawali, also called Dev Diwali, falls on Kartik Purnima, the full moon of the Hindu month. According to Hindu belief, the festival celebrates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. To commemorate this day, devotees light thousands of diyas on the ghats of Ganga and take a holy dip. This year, it will be observed on 24th November 2026. Here is your complete 2026 guide to Dev Diwali dates, auspicious muhurat timings, significance, and traditional Puja Vidhi. Dev Diwali 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings According to Drik Panchang, Dev Diwali will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Event Date And Time Dev Diwali Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Kartik Purnima Tithi Begins November 23, 2026, 11:42 PM Kartik Purnima Tithi Ends November 24, 2026, 08:23 PM Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat November 24, 2026, 05:08 PM to 07:47 PM Note: While Purnima Tithi begins on the night of Nov 23, Dev Deepawali rituals are observed on the evening of November 24, 2026, when the tithi is present during sunset. Why Is Dev Deepawali Celebrated? Dev Deepawali carries spiritual significance across Hindu mythology:

1. Slaying Of Tripurasura: Lord Shiva defeated the demon trio known as Tripurasura on this day, restoring peace to the three worlds. 2. Descent Of The Gods To Earth: It is believed that all 33 crore Hindu deities descended to the ghats of Varanasi on Kartik Purnima and took a holy dip to commemorate Lord Shiva’s victory. 3. Matsya Avatara Of Lord Vishnu: According to the Matsya Purana, Lord Vishnu took his first incarnation on Kartik Purnima to save humanity and the sacred Vedas from the cosmic deluge. To commemorate this day, devotees light thousands of diyas (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why Is Dev Diwali Celebrated 15 Days After Diwali? The Mythological Story Explained Rituals Of Dev Diwali For maximum spiritual benefits of Dev Diwali, devotees perform these four rituals: Kartik Snan (Holy Bath): On Kartik Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga during Brahma Muhurat. It is believed to wash away past karma and help attain moksha.

On Kartik Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga during Brahma Muhurat. It is believed to wash away past karma and help attain moksha. Deepdan (Offering Of Lamps): Devotees donate and light clay diyas filled with mustard oil or ghee along the Ganga ghat, lakes, or at home during Pradosh Kaal.

Devotees donate and light clay diyas filled with mustard oil or ghee along the Ganga ghat, lakes, or at home during Pradosh Kaal. Maha Aarti At Varanasi Ghats: The world-famous Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Panchganga Ghat, where priests perform rituals with giant brass lamps.

The world-famous Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Panchganga Ghat, where priests perform rituals with giant brass lamps. Akhand Jyoti And Tulsi Worship: Devotees light the akhand jyoti near the tulsi plant and offer water, raw milk, and vermilion. The world-famous Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Panchganga Ghat (Image: Pexels) Dev Diwali 2026 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step At Home Dev Diwali is significantly celebrated in Varanasi. If you cannot visit Varanasi, you can perform the Dev Deepawali puja at home. Here are the items that are required and the step-by-step rituals you need to perform:

Items Needed: Earthen diyas (11, 21, 51, or 108)

Ghee or mustard oil with cotton wicks

Ganga jal

Flowers

Sandalwood paste

Kumkum and akshat

Sweets for bhog ALSO READ: Twin Flame Theory Explained: Meaning, Signs And How To Spot Your Mirror Soul

Step-By-Step Procedure: 1. Wake up during Brahma Muhurat. Then take a holy bath by mixing a few drops of Ganga Jal in your water. Wear clean clothes and take a Sankalp.

2. Then clean your puja room. Spread a yellow cloth on a wooden stool (chowki) and place idols or pictures of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi.

3. Offer water, ganga jal, and panchamrit ( made using milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar) to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

4. Apply chandan and kumkum and offer fresh flowers, belpatra to Lord Shiva, and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

5. In the evening, light an akhand diya in front of the deities. Additionally, light 11, 21, or 108 oil diyas and place them at your main entrance, balcony, Tulsi plant, water storage area, and rooftop to welcome the Gods.

6. Chant the Tripurari Stotram, Shiva Chalisa, or Vishnu Sahasranama.

7. Conclude the worship by reciting the Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

8. After puja, distribute the prasad and donate warm clothes, food, or oil to the needy.

FAQs 1. Is Dev Diwali the same as regular Diwali? No. Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and falls on Amavasya (New Moon) in the month of Kartik. Dev Diwali occurs 15 days later on Kartik Purnima (Full Moon) and celebrates Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura. 2. Why is Dev Diwali famous in Varanasi? Varanasi is the abode of Lord Shiva. On Dev Diwali, all 84 ghats of Kashi, from Assi Ghat to Rajghat, are illuminated with over 1 million earthen lamps. 3. Can we light 108 diyas at home on Dev Diwali? Yes. Lighting 108 diyas on Dev Diwali is considered extremely auspicious, signifying the 108 sacred mantras and cosmic energy channels.