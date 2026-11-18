In a world of cutthroat competition, people chase money to achieve materialistic goals of fame and fortune. In this race, they have totally forgotten the values of patience, truthfulness and righteousness. Vrindavan’s revered saint, Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, offers practical advice to achieve inner peace. Unlike other spiritual guru’s, Premanand Maharaj’s teachings address the real problems that today's generations face: anxiety, anger, identity, and purpose. Here are five of his most powerful teachings that change your life, and learn how you can apply them in your daily life. 1. The Power Of Constant Naam Jap Many people spend their entire life trying to attain peace. However, they end up getting exhausted and frustrated. Premanand Maharaj says the main work of the mind is to produce thoughts. Instead of fighting them, we need to learn how to anchor it in the right direction. Constantly chanting divine names or practising positive affirmation can help to achieve inner peace.

How To Apply It: Recognise when your mind starts overthinking. During this time, repeat your chosen divine name or mantra, for example, Radha, Om or a personal sacred phrase. 2. Karmic Clearance vs. Punishment Premanand Maharaj says that if you are going through a bad phase, instead of victimising yourself, think of it as your old karmic debt being resolved. When you realise it's just a phase that is a passing settlement of old books, your hate will vanish, replaced by calm resilience.

How To Apply It: The next time you face a problem, loss, or unfair criticism, instead of fighting against it or being sad about it, say to yourself, "This is an old account closing. I am free of this debt now."

Premanand Maharaj says instead of victimising yourself, think old karmic debt being cleared (Image: Pexels) 3. Control Your Senses Premanand Maharaj emphasises that spiritual and mental exhaustion doesn't start with bad actions but begins when you consume unnecessary information. Meaning, what enters through your eyes, ears, and mouth controls what comes out of your heart and mind. So, individuals should protect these senses.

How To Apply It: Analyse what you do all day and the activities you engage in every 24 hours. After that, cut off negative news, toxic podcasts, or rage-bait content. Replace them with positive, calm, or educational material. Follow a no-gossip rule. If someone speaks ill of another in front of you, quietly change the subject or walk away.

ALSO READ: Premanand Maharaj Quotes: Powerful Teachings On Meditation, Ego, Detachment, Life And Surrender 4. Practice Forgiveness We often believe in taking revenge against the one who has wronged us. Premanand Maharaj says that by not forgiving the other person, we harm ourselves more than the other. He also says that people act according to their current level of spiritual blindness.

Expecting an unaware person to act wisely is like expecting a blind person to see. So, one should learn to forgive to set themselves free How To Apply It: When someone acts rudely or betrays your trust, take a deep breath and pause for 5 seconds before responding. Then think they are acting this way because of their own internal ignorance and suffering. 5. Selfless Duty (Nishkama Sewa) According to Premanand Maharaj, anxiety is born when a person acts too self-centred. He advocates Nishkama Sewa, meaning to perform your duty without expecting or obsessing over the result. When you shift your perspective, the fear of failure disappears. How To Apply It: Every day, try to do one selfless act without telling anyone, like cleaning up a shared workspace without complaining, quietly paying for someone's meal, or assisting a struggling colleague. According to Premanand Maharaj, anxiety is born when a person acts too selfishly (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Premanand Ji Maharaj's Advice For Young People Seeking Success These are five main teachings of Premanand Maharaj that can change your life if applied wisely. FAQs 1. What are the main teachings of Premanand Maharaj? Premanand Maharaj teaches love, devotion, patience, forgiveness and surrender to God. 2. How can Premanand Maharaj's teachings help in daily life? His teachings encourage positive thinking, inner peace and handling life's challenges with patience. 3. What does Premanand Maharaj say about finding happiness in life? He emphasises that true happiness comes from devotion, gratitude and forgiving others.