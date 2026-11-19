In Vedic palmistry, a broken heart line, also called ‘Vichchhinna Hridaya Rekha’, indicates heartache, separation, or obstacles a person can face in their life. However, these problems are not permanent. The length and the depth of the breaks matter.

Let's understand what a heart line is and what it indicates about a person's life.

What Is A Heart Line?

The Heart Line is one of the three major lines in the palm. It runs horizontally across the upper part of the palm, just under the base of the fingers.

This line is believed to reveal how a person expresses love and affection, how they act in relationships, their emotional strengths and weaknesses and how they handle heartbreak and emotional challenges.

The heart line runs horizontally across the upper part of the palm (Image: Pexels)

What Does A Broken Heart Line Mean:

Here are five palmistry interpretations of the broken heart line:

1. The most common interpretation of a broken heart line indicates a possibility of a divorce, a bad breakup, or a sudden loss. However, modern palmistry views it as an emotional transition. If the line breaks and then starts again, it symbolises resilience.