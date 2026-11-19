Have you been seeing your ex in your dreams? According to Swapna Shastra, seeing the same person repeatedly in dreams is not a coincidence. It happens when Samskara (emotions) are still present, there are unfinished lessons, or there is attachment.

These dreams should not be interpreted as love but as energy still tied to them. Let's understand the 5 spiritual reasons for seeing an ex in dreams. 5 Spiritual Meanings Of Seeing Your Ex In Dreams Here are 5 interpretations of seeing your past lover in dreams: 1. Unresolved Feelings If the relationship ended badly and you were unable to express your emotions at that time. These feelings don’t necessarily have to be romantic. It can be residual grief, anger, or confusion. These unresolved issues often appear in dreams, reminding you to focus on them and try to release them. 2. They Are Thinking About You If your ex is continuously thinking about you and missing you, then there is a possibility of them coming in your dreams. From a spiritual perspective, human beings have telepathic links with those they deeply loved.

During the day, with chaos and distractions, it becomes difficult to convey thoughts. However, at night, these energetic vibrations can be felt strongly and appear in dreams. Seeing the same person repeatedly in dreams is not a coincidence (Image: Pexels) 3. The Universe Wants To Give A Message Sometimes the universe separates two people despite sharing a good bond because it thinks they need more learning in their lives. So, to grow and evolve, it separates them and reunites them when both have healed and learned their lessons.

4. Signals Of Unhealed Trauma If you suffered abuse or trauma during the relationship, it can cause trauma inside you that you have not healed from, and it still terrifies you. Research shows that stressful emotions and trauma during waking hours can impact your dreams.

5. Your Energetic Cord Is Still Connected In a relationship, a person not only connects physically or emotionally but also spiritually by creating an invisible, energetic cord that links the chakras. Even after a breakup, this cord still stays. If you constantly dream of an ex, it can indicate your energetic cord is still active, allowing their energy to leak into your sacred space. ALSO READ: Dreaming Of Goddess Durga: 5 Spiritual Meanings And Traditional Interpretations What Does A Specific Situation In Your Dream About Your Ex Mean? The meaning of the dream changes depending on the situation. Here's how: If you are getting back together with your ex in the dreams, it signals that you miss one specific aspect of the relationship or want to get back together.

If you are fighting with your ex in a dream, it indicates you are struggling to forgive yourself for mistakes made during the relationship, or suffering from guilt and resentment that needs to be resolved.

If you are seeing your ex with someone else, then it represents your subconscious finally accepting the reality of your separation and healing.

If in the dream your ex is ignoring you, it could reflect your inner insecurities. You should not try to text your ex after seeing them in a dream (Image: Pexels)

What To Do After Seeing Them In A Dream? Seeing an ex in your dream signals a lesson, cycle, or chapter that is not fully closed. So, it is generally advised not to connect with them, even through a text.

What you should do instead: Take a deep breath and ask yourself, 'What did I learn from that ex?', 'What unresolved feelings do I have with them? or 'What do I need for closure?'. ALSO READ: Dreaming Of Falling From A Height? Know The Traditional Interpretation Asking yourself these questions and reflecting on them won’t stop the dreams, but it can help you understand them and move forward in life. FAQs 1. Why do I keep dreaming about my ex every night? It indicates unresolved emotions or a lingering energetic cord. 2. Does dreaming about an ex mean they miss me? It can, but not always. From a spiritual perspective, dreams can be a channel for telepathic communication. 3. What if I keep dreaming about my ex from many years ago? This dream about your ex years later usually coincides with a major life transition.