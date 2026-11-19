In Vedic astrology, feeding birds and animals is considered a powerful astrological remedy. It is believed to neutralise the negative effects of planetary energies and bring positive change.

In astrology, it is said that a planet carries a specific energy that affects a person's life. When a planet is malefic or afflicted in the horoscope, it can cause delays, financial loss and health problems.

Feeding animals or birds helps cultivate positive karma, humility, and gratitude. While these practices are rooted in astrology, they also remind a person of their responsibility toward nature and all forms of life.

The Astrological Perspective Of Feeding Birds And Animals

Astrology works on the principle of Karma. If a planet in your birth chart is malefic, it indicates unresolved karmic debts.

Unlike humans, animals work on instinct and carry no Ahamkara (ego). That is why they are considered karmic transmitters. When a person feeds a hungry animal, they are doing a selfless act (Nishkama Seva).

By feeding a hungry animal, they get instant relief and satisfaction, which makes them generate positive energy. This energy (punya) further acts as a shield to protect against negative planetary effects.

Animals work on instinct and carry no Ahamkara (Image: Pexels)

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Which Animal Is Governed By Which Planet In Astrology?

In Vedic astrology, each animal is associated with a specific planetary energy. When a person feeds them, they directly honour and nullify the malefic energy of that planet.

Crows (Saturn (Shani) And Rahu)

The Crows are the vehicle of Lord Shani (Saturn) and represent the spirits of ancestors. Thus, feeding them cooked rice, sesame seeds, or rotis helps provide relief during Sade Sati, removes Pitra Dosh and also calms Rahu’s chaotic influence.