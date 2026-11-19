In Vedic astrology, feeding birds and animals is considered a powerful astrological remedy. It is believed to neutralise the negative effects of planetary energies and bring positive change.
In astrology, it is said that a planet carries a specific energy that affects a person's life. When a planet is malefic or afflicted in the horoscope, it can cause delays, financial loss and health problems.
Feeding animals or birds helps cultivate positive karma, humility, and gratitude. While these practices are rooted in astrology, they also remind a person of their responsibility toward nature and all forms of life.
The Astrological Perspective Of Feeding Birds And Animals
Astrology works on the principle of Karma. If a planet in your birth chart is malefic, it indicates unresolved karmic debts.
Unlike humans, animals work on instinct and carry no Ahamkara (ego). That is why they are considered karmic transmitters. When a person feeds a hungry animal, they are doing a selfless act (Nishkama Seva).
By feeding a hungry animal, they get instant relief and satisfaction, which makes them generate positive energy. This energy (punya) further acts as a shield to protect against negative planetary effects.
Animals work on instinct and carry no Ahamkara (Image: Pexels)
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Which Animal Is Governed By Which Planet In Astrology?
In Vedic astrology, each animal is associated with a specific planetary energy. When a person feeds them, they directly honour and nullify the malefic energy of that planet.
Crows (Saturn (Shani) And Rahu)
The Crows are the vehicle of Lord Shani (Saturn) and represent the spirits of ancestors. Thus, feeding them cooked rice, sesame seeds, or rotis helps provide relief during Sade Sati, removes Pitra Dosh and also calms Rahu’s chaotic influence.
Dogs (Ketu And Lord Bhairava)
Feeding stray dogs reduces sudden obstacles and legal troubles because it is associated with Ketu and is the vehicle of Lord Bhairava (the fierce form of Lord Shiva). It is also believed that feeding them builds protective energy around your home.
Feeding stray dogs reduces sudden obstacles (Image: Pexels)
Cows (Venus, Jupiter, And The Sun)
In Vedic culture, the cow embodies Kamadhenu (the fulfiller of desires) and represents Sattvic universal nourishment. Feeding green fodder, jaggery, or fresh wheat is believed to strengthen Venus (wealth, harmony), Jupiter (wisdom, children), and the Sun (vitality, confidence).
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Pigeons, Sparrows, And Ants (Mercury And Rahu)
Generally, birds, particularly songbirds and green parrots, are governed by Mercury, the planet of intellect, business, and communication. Ants represent the energy of Rahu.
Feeding grains to birds improves career growth, speech, removes skin problems and attracts financial stability. Feeding flour or sugar to ants neutralises negative Rahu influences.
Fish (Ketu)
Fish are governed by Ketu. Feeding dough balls to fish in natural water bodies is a powerful remedy to remove severe financial blocks and improve overall well-being.
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Feeding birds and animals is one of the simplest remedies to reduce the negative effects of the planets. Beyond its symbolic astrological significance, this practice cultivates compassion, gratitude, humility, and respect for all forms of life.
FAQs
1. Can feeding animals truly change my astrological chart or destiny?
Astrology works on the principle of karma. Feeding animals and birds helps you resolve unresolved karmic debt.
2. Which animals are commonly fed according to traditional beliefs?
Many traditions mention cows, birds, dogs, fish, and other animals, always emphasising kindness and responsible care.
3. Is there a specific day for feeding birds or animals?
Different traditions recommend different days, but regular acts of kindness are generally considered more meaningful than following a strict schedule.