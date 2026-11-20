Moving into a new home represents a new beginning and a new chapter for a family. While Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony) marks the initial entry, performing a Satyanarayan Puja after that is considered most important.

People perform this puja to express gratitude, seek Lord Vishnu's divine blessings and invite peace and prosperity in the household.

Let's understand what Satyanarayan Puja is and why it is performed when moving into a new house.

What Is Satyanarayan Puja?

The word Satyanarayan is derived from two Sanskrit words: Satya, meaning truth, and Narayan, referring to Lord Vishnu (the preserver of the universe). It is a ritual dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Satyanarayan Puja is performed on special occasions during housewarmings, births and other significant life events to seek blessings and express gratitude to Lord Vishnu.

According to Skanda Purana, Narad Munni once descended to Earth and saw people suffering. Deeply saddened, he asked Lord Vishnu to end people's miseries. Lord Vishnu then explained the power of Satyanarayan Puja that can help them overcome struggles and bring success.