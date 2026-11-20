The Lo Shu Grid is a 3 X 3 chart derived from ancient Chinese Numerology and Feng Shui, created using a person's birth date. Each cell, numbered from 1 to 9, symbolises a specific element, direction, and life area. If some numbers are missing, it indicates the areas where skills or energy are lacking. Let's understand what the Lo Shu Grid is, what each cell symbolises, and what the missing number reveals about an individual's personality. What Is A Lo Shu Grid? Lo Shu Grid is like a personal energy blueprint that can reveal your strengths, weaknesses, and life challenges. It is an ancient 3x3 Chinese magic square where every row, column, and diagonal adds up to 15.

Each cell in the grid represents a specific area of life, including health, money, relationships, family, etc. If your birth date fills that cell, it indicates you possess that quality; otherwise, you lack that quality and life will push you to grow.

How To Calculate The Lo Shu Grid? The Lo Shu Grid numbers originate from your birth date. You need to add all the numbers from the birth date and calculate the mulank (also called personality number) and bhagyank (also called destiny number). Follow these steps to create your Lo Shu grid:

Suppose your birth date is 05/01/1996. You need to ignore the number 0.

So, now you have the numbers 5, 1, 1, 9, 9, 6. Then calculate your Mulank by adding all these numbers from your birth date. In this case, there is only one number, so the Mulank is 5. Suppose your birth date was 21; add 2 and 1 to get 3. Then your Mulank would be 3.

Then calculate your bhagyank by adding the full date of birth.

Now place these numbers in the grid at fixed positions to identify present and missing numbers. What Does Each Number Represent in the Lo Shu Grid? Each number of the Lo Shu Grid reveals a different aspect of your life:

Number Focus Area 1 Career and plans 2 Marriage and happiness 3 Health and education 4 Wealth and prosperity 5 Strength and communication 6 Friends and opportunities 7 Mental health and creativity 8 Knowledge and memory 9 Name, fame, and recognition Each cell in the grid represents a specific area of life (Image: Gemini AI) What Does Each Plane Of The Lo Shu Grid Symbolise? The grid features three types of planes: horizontal, vertical, and diagonal, each revealing different aspects of your personality, behaviour, and future.

Grid Position Number Element Life Area Top Row 4 - 9 - 2 Wood / Fire / Earth Wealth / Fame / Relationships Middle Row 3 - 5 - 7 Wood / Earth / Metal Health / Balance / Children & Creativity Bottom Row 8 - 1 - 6 Earth / Water / Metal Knowledge / Career / Helpful People ALSO READ: Numerology Compatibility: Which Birth Numbers Make The Best Match? What Missing Number In Lo Shu Grid Mean? When a number from 1 to 9 is missing from a person's birth date grid, it indicates weakness, missing energies, or karmic lessons that you need to work on in this lifetime.

Here is what each missing number symbolises: Missing Number Element Challenges Missing 1 Water Difficulty expressing thoughts, low self-confidence, struggles with communication Missing 2 Earth Lack of intuition, impatience, sensitivity issues in relationships Missing 3 Wood Lack of motivation, poor memory, difficulty in creative thinking and self-growth Missing 4 Wood Poor discipline, lack of practical skills, struggles with order and organisation Missing 5 Earth Lack of emotional stability, difficulty setting goals, feeling ungrounded or lacking a "centre" Missing 6 Metal Struggles with domestic responsibility, feelings of disconnect from family or home life Missing 7 Metal Tendency to ignore spiritual/personal growth; struggling to learn from past mistakes Missing 8 Earth Struggles with financial management, lack of practical wisdom or long-term vision Missing 9 Fire Lack of drive, ambition, energy, or humanitarian warmth ALSO READ: Which Mulank People Are Most Possessive In Relationships? Thus, by constructing a Lo Shu Grid, a person can learn about their natural strengths, missing numbers, and personality patterns.

FAQs 1. Can the Lo Shu Grid reveal my future? While it doesn’t predict the future, it offers insights into your tendencies, strengths, and challenges, which can help guide your life decisions. 2. What if 2 is missing in the Lo Shu Grid? If 2 is missing in the grid, it reflects a lack of Earth energy. It affects a person's emotional balance and relationships. 3. What if 7 is missing in the Lo Shu Grid? When the number 7 is missing, the person lacks self-awareness and trust. You might struggle with spirituality and find it hard to connect with your inner self.