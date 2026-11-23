Lord Ayyappa, also known as Hariharaputra or Manikandan, is the child born from the union of Lord Shiva (Hara) and Lord Vishnu’s female avatar, Mohini (Hari). He was born to defeat the demoness Mahishi, who held a boon that only a child born of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu could destroy her.

Raised by the King of Pandalam, Lord Ayyappa fulfilled his divine destiny. He is worshipped at the famous Sabarimala temple and symbolises strength, discipline, and unity. Let's look at the legend associated with Lord Ayyappa's birth. Why Did Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu Unite? According to legend, a demoness named Mahishi was the sister of Mahishasura (the demon slayed by Goddess Durga). To seek revenge against the Devas, she performed severe penance to impress Lord Brahma.

Pleased by her devotion, Lord Brahma granted her a boon that she could be killed only by the son of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. She believed that since both deities were male, it was impossible. So, she declared war against the Devas (gods) to establish her power.

Mahishi could only be defeated by the son of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva (Image: Facebook/tantrikspirituality) The Origin Of Mohini and The Birth Of Lord Ayyappa To protect their realm, the gods went to Lord Vishnu for help, who took the Mohini avatar. Seeing the beauty of Mohini, Lord Shiva was mesmerised and united his divine energy with hers.

From this supreme divine union of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, Lord Ayyappa was born. From Divine Infant To Prince: The Story Of Manikandan According to belief, the divine child was left on the banks of the sacred Pampa River in Kerala. He was later found by King Rajashekara of the Pandalam Dynasty, who was childless. Taking the child as a divine blessing, the childless king adopted him and named him Manikandan because of the bell in his neck. After King Rajashekhara adopted Ayyappa, his own biological son, Raja Rajan, was born.

Ayyappa, or Manikandan, was intelligent and excelled in martial arts. He had extraordinary wisdom and the knowledge of various shastras or scriptures. The Slaying Of Mahishi When Manikandan turned twelve, it was time to name the heir to the throne. Manipulated by the ministers, the queen wanted her son to become king. So she feigned illness and convinced the palace physician to say that the only cure was tigress’s milk.

Young Manikandan voluntarily walked into the wild forests of the Western Ghats despite his father's will. The Panchabuthas of Lord Shiva closely followed Manikandan as he entered the forest. There, he encountered the demoness, Mahishi. A fierce battle took place between Manikandan and Mahishi. At the end, Manikandan mounted Mahishi’s chest and began a thunderous dance that shook all of earth and the Devaloka. Mahishi then realised that this was no ordinary child but the son of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Released from her demon curse, Mahishi transformed into the goddess Leela, revered as Malikapurathamma near Sabarimala. Manikandan then returned to the palace riding a ferocious tigress, accompanied by a pack of tigers. ALSO READ: Why Are Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Ganesha Worshipped Together On Diwali And Not Lord Vishnu? Know The Mythological And Spiritual Significance The Legacy Of Sabarimala Having fulfilled his destiny, Manikandan told his adoptive father it was time for him to return to his Devaloka. Seeing the devotion and faith of the king, he asked him to ask for a boon. Then the king requested that the Lord himself find a suitable place on Earth where a temple could be built in his honour.

Lord Ayyappa then shot an arrow, which fell on the mount of Sabari. The Lord decided that Sabarimala would be where he would reside in eternal meditation (Yoga Nidra). The Lord decided that Sabarimala would be where he would reside in eternal meditation (Image: Facebook/thesabrimalatemple) ALSO READ: Why Did Lord Vishnu Take A Loan From Kubera For His Marriage With Goddess Padmavati? Today, millions of devotees undertake the rigorous 41-day penance each year through the forests of Sabarimala and seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa, the divine son of Mohini and Lord Shiva. FAQs 1. Is Mohini an avatar of Lord Vishnu? Yes. Mohini is the only female avatar of Lord Vishnu, mentioned extensively in the Bhagavata Purana and Vishnu Purana. 2. Why is Lord Ayyappa called Hariharaputra? ‘Hari’ refers to Lord Vishnu, ‘Hara’ refers to Lord Shiva, and ‘Putra’ means son. Ayyappa earned this name because he was born from the cosmic union of Shiva and Vishnu (in Mohini form). 3. Why is Sabarimala associated with Lord Ayyappa? Sabarimala is the holy hill where Lord Ayyappa shed his human form to enter perpetual meditation as a celestial, unified deity who protects his devotees.