Have you ever looked at your palm or someone else's palm and spotted a fish symbol forming through palm lines? In Samudrika Shastra, the fish sign, also known as Matsya Rekha, is considered highly auspicious. Having this symbol on the palm indicates sudden wealth, spiritual protection and lifelong prosperity.

However, the location where the symbol appears determines whether the person experiences positive or negative outcomes. Let's understand what the fish symbol means and what its true meaning is. What Is A Matsya Rekha? A fish sign is often formed when two curved, intersecting lines overlap. This often creates an oval shape, like a fish. This sign is usually found on the mounts of the palm (the fleshy areas below the fingers), at the end of your palm or on lines.

The fish sign is considered most fortunate if the head of the fish is pointing upward, toward the fingers. If it’s pointing downward, toward the wrist, it can sometimes mean that success will come later in life Having this symbol on the palm means the person is blessed with unexpected wealth and is highly emotional, intuitive, spiritual, creative and compassionate. A fish sign is often formed when two curved, intersecting lines overlap with a tail (Image: Gemini AI) Matsya Rekha Meaning By Location On The Palm Having the fish symbol at different locations on the palm has different meanings: Fish Sign Location Meaning Base of the Palm (Mount of Ketu) Indicates sudden financial gains, foreign travel, high spiritual energy, and royal luxury later in life. Mount of Venus (Thumb Base) Deep emotional intelligence, charm, success in creative or luxury industries, and strong family prosperity. Near or on the Life Line Exceptional health resilience, longevity, and the ability to turn challenges into financial opportunities. Mount of Jupiter (Index Finger) Leadership qualities, high social status, rapid career progression, and administrative success. Mount of Saturn (Middle Finger) Wealth earned through persistence, success in real estate, law, or hard work; delayed but guaranteed prosperity. Sun Mount High status and government opportunities achieved through hard work. ALSO READ: These 5 Rare Signs On Your Palm Are Linked To Good Fortune What Does A Fish Sign On Male And Female Hand Mean? Having a fish on a male hand is considered highly auspicious and is associated with wealth, good fortune, growth, strong intuition, and clarity. In females, it represents that the person can communicate with confidence and also indicates travel and financial income.

What Does Having Multiple Fish Sign Mean? If you have more than one fish on your palm, then it indicates twice the luck. To decode its meaning, locate its position. For example, if you have one fish below the Mount of Mercury and one at the end of your lifeline, you might have a long, successful business career.

ALSO READ: Two Marriage Lines On Palm: Does It Mean Two Relationships Or Marriages? Though the fish sign is considered auspicious and indicates unexpected wealth and opportunity, in authentic palmistry, symbols are potential indicators, not absolute destiny. So, even with this sign, they should continue working hard to achieve their goals. FAQs 1. Is the fish sign on the left hand lucky? Yes. On the non-dominant hand, it reflects inherited fortune, natural talents, and luck from birth. 2. Can a fish sign disappear or form over time? Palmistry lines evolve as your mindset, career, and habits shift. Secondary lines can complete or break a Matsya Rekha over time. 3. What if the tail of the fish is broken? A broken fish sign indicates delayed results, financial fluctuations, or wealth that requires extra effort to secure