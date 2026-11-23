Odisha TET 2026 Result OUT: Results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test, OSSTET-2026, were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Monday, 23 November 2026. The exam was held on 30 September 2026. 59,357 applicants registered for the examination in both Paper I and Paper II. Out of them, 55,968 appeared, whereas 3,389 remained absent. A total of 44,298 candidates passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 79.15. Results were declared by the board at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in starting from 5:30 pm onwards.

A total of 55,193 forms were submitted for Paper I, of which 52,019 appeared in the exam and 3,174 were absent. The number of successful candidates came up to 41,192 with a 79.19 percent pass rate. In the case of Paper II, 4,164 forms, 3,949 appearances and 215 candidates were absent. The pass percentage came up to 78.65 percent for 3,106 successful candidates. The difference between the pass percentages of the two papers is less than one percent, indicating similarity between the papers.

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Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Overview

Paper Forms Filled Appeared Absent Qualified Pass % Paper I 55,193 52,019 3,174 41,192 79.19 Paper II 4,164 3,949 215 3,106 78.65 Total 59,357 55,968 3,389 44,298 79.15

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates

Now that the 44,298 candidates have passed the OSSTET-2026, attention should be drawn to the certificate. The Board is going to provide digitized copies of the certificates online starting 25th November 2026, from 10:00 AM onwards on their official site. The facility to download the certificate will continue until the issuance of hard copies. With the certificate in their possession, candidates who passed the examination have all the credentials needed to go forward in their teaching careers.

A Deeper Insight into the Ones Who Could Not Pass:

Not all of the candidates passed the examination, but the Board has taken care of even them. Those candidates who could not qualify the examination can download the OMR answer sheets provided on their website so that they can review their answers and know how the marks are reduced. This facility will continue until 2nd December 2026, 5:00 PM.